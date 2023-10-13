Need a quick getaway? 3 under-the-radar holiday spots in Malaysia for foodies, adrenaline junkies and more

Malaysia is a popular holiday destination for many Singaporeans, especially for impromptu weekend getaways given its proximity.

You’re probably thinking of Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur, but did you know that there are plenty of other Malaysian cities that are great for a short but invigorating holiday as well?

Sibu, Miri and Kuching are three destinations that should be on your radar, and they are all a quick two-hour (or less!) flight away with AirAsia.

Why choose AirAsia, you ask? Besides being known for budget-friendly fares, the airline also boasts a super convenient booking system with the launch of AirAsia Superapp. You can book your flights, accommodations and e-hailing services all within the app, as well as score deals on shopping and food — which makes it even easier for you to plan a quick getaway.

Read on to find out where you should go, based on what kind of traveller you are!

1. Foodies: Sibu

Located in the heart of Sarawak, Sibu is a paradise for food enthusiasts. With delectable local delicacies at every turn, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a multitude of eateries to explore.

Experience a mini-Fuzhou

Sibu boasts a diverse population and a significant portion of Chinese people there can trace their ancestry to Fuzhou. This means that this city has plenty of options for Fuzhou food.

You must try the Sibu Kompia — also known as the Fuzhou bagel — which is a pretty popular snack there. Besides local eateries and cafes, Sibu also has a night market where you can sink your teeth into the best local street food.

Go snack shopping

Round up your weekend getaway with a trip to Sibu Central Market. It is the largest market in Sarawak, with thousands of stalls, from exotic fruits to handicrafts. While most of the stalls are catered to locals, there are tons of snacks for you to buy, as well as food courts and dessert shops for quick bites.

2. Adventure-seekers: Miri

If scaling mountains and going on nature excursions is your idea of a fun time, Miri is just the place for you. Located on the northwest coast of the island of Borneo, this city has plenty to offer in the realms of adventure and nature.

Explore the Niah Caves

Located in Niah National Park, the Niah Caves is an important historical site. Archaeological findings here include human remains from 40,000 years ago, as well as a human skull that dates to 38,000 years BCE!

These limestone caves are also well-known for bird's nests. Visitors can spot the swiftlets on the ceilings as they explore the caves. However, do note that these areas are privately owned and only the owner has the right to collect the nests.

Trek along Lambir Hills National Park

Lambir Hills is recognised by scientists and researchers worldwide as one of the most ecologically diversified areas to date. Home to the renowned Latak Waterfall, the park offers a plethora of activities such as jungle trekking, swimming and wildlife observation.

Visitors can expect to see several wild animals such as monkeys, sun bears, and pangolins, and bask in the spectacular rainforest as they hike along the multiple treks and trails within the park grounds.

3. Cultural Buffs: Kuching

Dubbed the gem of East Malaysia, Kuching is a vibrant city brimming with cultural richness, natural beauty and warm hospitality. Heritage hunters can look forward to immersing themselves in the vibrant local culture, as well as learning more about the way of life in this city.

Learn about the local culture at Sarawak Cultural Village

A top attraction in Kuching, Sarawak Cultural Village is nestled amidst lush greenery — which makes for a refreshing break from the city.

Featuring a tranquil waterfall for tea sessions and a serene park adorned with handcrafted stone sculptures, it is the ideal escape for those looking for some zen.

While here, don’t miss their award-winning multi-cultural performances that will give you an introduction to Sarawak’s ethnic groups and their cultures, featuring Orang Ulu maidens and Iban warriors. If you’re feeling up for it, there are also tons of interactive music jamming sessions and dance lessons for visitors to take up.

Have a relaxing evening at Kuching Waterfront

The Kuching Waterfront spans 900m along the southern bank of the Sarawak River and is the perfect spot for a sunset stroll.

Feeling peckish? There are bazaars and plenty of dining options in the area as well. You can even take the experience up a notch and take a traditional boat cruise on the river!

Remember to stay for the musical water fountain show that takes place every night at 7pm, with the beautiful Sarawak Legislative Assembly as its backdrop.

Have your next destination in mind?

Booking your flights is now more convenient than ever with the airasia Superapp, available on the App Store and Google Play. With guaranteed low prices and flights to over 130 Asean destinations and beyond to choose from, going on spontaneous weekend getaways have never been easier.



