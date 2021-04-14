Airy pastels and oven-fresh bakes make The Bravery at Amoy Street a winner

Airy yet intimate, casual yet chic, The Bravery has been a mainstay in the café scene for several years – seven, to be exact. The café recently bade farewell to its home in Lavender Street and moved to a two-storey conservation shophouse in the trendy Amoy Street neighbourhood, an area known for its hip restaurants and bars.

Its second incarnation now sports a whole new look – even the shopfront, whose clean lines and cool neutrals are a marked departure from its predecessor’s colour-blocked windows. From within, warm lights and an equally modern-chic interior beckons diners.

Once inside, you’re greeted with the aroma of freshly-ground coffee beans wafting from the coffee bar taking centrestage on the first floor. Here, you have your pick of seating options: grab a barstool at the counter for a quick bite, take a seat at one of the emperador marble tables for lunch, or head upstairs for a more intimate group gathering. Awash in pastels and light wood, the space is warm and welcoming any time of the day.

One of the advantages of moving to a two-storey restored shophouse is the increase in space, and The Bravery now can seat a total of forty. In addition to the coffee bar and kitchen, the space is also home to their in-house bakery, which serves up fresh, piping hot bread and other confectionery on a daily basis – a must-try for breakfast and pastry lovers.

It’s not just the space that’s been expanded and upgraded: the menu is bigger and better too. At the head of the kitchen is Sous Chef Melvin Lam, whose savoury creations have made The Bravery a popular destination for brunch. Crowd favourites include Steak and Eggs, which features grass-fed striploin served with sunny-side-up eggs and sourdough toast fresh from the bakery upstairs, and ‘Shrooms Toast, a medley of sauteed mushrooms and confit portobello on the same house-baked sourdough toast.

Coffee lovers will have much to look forward to as well. Helming the coffee bar is award-winning Head Barista Marvyn Tan, whose signatures like the Lavender Latte and new creations such as Hojicha Milk and Dirty Matcha are sure to delight many a coffee lover’s tastebuds.

Whether it’s for a quick pick-me-up or a lazy weekend brunch with friends, it’s clear why The Bravery is a hot favourite among café lovers – and it looks like it’s set to stay that way for several more years to come.

The Bravery is located at 50 Amoy Street. For more information, please visit www.thebravery.sg.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.