Alcohol delivery services for house parties or just yourself

With the festivities coming right up, you’d want to put these alcohol brands on your must-buy lists for the holidays!

Ready for a little tipple this Christmas and New Years’? We’ve got you covered with these do-it-all alcohol delivery services in Singapore that offer an array of wine, liquors, spirits and beer!

These do-it-all online stores offer some of the fastest and irresistible alcohol delivery services on the island.

1. 1855 The Bottle Shop

Kicking off the alcohol delivery services available here in Singapore is 1855 The Bottle Shop – a leading specialist wine and spirit retailer carrying over 1000 premium labels available.

Until Dec 31, 2020, shop their Christmas Guide list of wine like the Menage A Trois (Midnight Dark Red 2018) ($42, or 2 for $39.50 each) and the Vik (La Piu Belle Rose 2019) ($49, or 2 for $46 each).

For their tenth anniversary, you can also opt for the 2010 Grand Cru Classe Collection (10x 750ml Red Wine, Bordeaux France) for $1,855, which makes a perfect luxurious gift.

Delivery details:

Price & Time

Orders >$400: Free delivery

Orders <$400: $20 fee (2 working days) or $30 Express fee (1 working day)

*Festive special: Orders of $200 ($400 Festive Season Oct-Feb) or more (per delivery address) are delivered FREE of charge throughout Singapore for Standard and Specified Date deliveries.

1855 The Bottle Shop

2. ATLAS Bar

Discover a range of unique gifts with ATLAS at home. Explore new flavours with The ATLAS Curated Gin Set, excellent for... Posted by ATLAS Singapore on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Known for their grandiose bar nestled in Parkview Square, ATLAS Bar also provides alcohol delivery service in Singapore! Some favourites?

In addition to Curated Gin Sets and Bottled Cocktails , it also offers a selection of wine, champagne and cocktail staples too. For the holidays, why not gift your special someone something from their gift selection that includes home cocktail sets comprising of gin and whiskey!

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$250: Free delivery (Monday – Saturday)

Orders <$250: $15 standard fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. For orders placed Monday to Saturday before 2pm (Orders placed after 2pm will be delivered the following day.)

ATLAS Bar , 9739 5591

3. Academy of Drinks

Whisky & BBQ? Yes please! Westward American Single Malt & Decker BBQ has teamed up to make gifting delicious! Swipe to... Posted by Academy of Drinks on Monday, November 23, 2020

Ideal for the cocktail enthusiast, Academy of Drinks also offers a wide variety of spirits, wine, ready-to-drink and mixer products for purchase online.

With high-quality products from around the world, take your pick of gins, rums, whiskies and more, as well as sparkling, red, white and rosé wines. For their Christmas special, try their collection of gift sets – comprising of a mix of whiskey, wine, gin and rum – from $65!

Delivery details:

Orders $100 and above: $Free delivery

Same-day delivery: Yes. For orders placed before 3pm

Academy of Drinks

4. Alcohaul

This Alcohaul (aha!) online marketplace operates 365 days a year to bring you the widest range of beverages for whatever the occasion.

Apart from the must-haves, this alcohol delivery service also offers Japanese and Korean liquors like sake and soju , and even good-to-have pairings like bar snacks and bar entertainment games! Talk about range, right?

Delivery details:

Free next-day delivery for all orders placed before 12 midnight

Same-day delivery: Yes. Available at an additional $5 for orders placed before 2 p.m. Orders >$100 = $5 fee Orders <$100 = $10 (standard delivery fee) + $5 same day delivery fee $19.90 fee for urgent two-hour same day delivery available for orders placed before 7pm (weekdays, delivered by 9pm) and 3pm (weekends, delivered by 5pm)



Alcohaul , 6240 6822

5. Alcohol Delivery Service

Also operating daily, this online retailer gets your booze delivered to you IN AN HOUR. It’s a great life-saver for last-minute parties or get-togethers.

It’s also known to deliver to wedding receptions, corporate events and even BBQ parties, chalet or staycation! (Of course let’s keep them to the approved pax limit, shall we?)

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$50: Free

Orders <$50: $10 fee

*$25 surcharge for all deliveries to Sentosa, $5 surcharge for all deliveries scheduled on Public Holidays, $7 surcharge for all deliveries to NParks-approved BBQ pits.

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. Free same-day delivery for all orders.

$25 surcharge for all deliveries to Sentosa

$5 surcharge for all deliveries scheduled on Public Holidays

$7 surcharge for all deliveries to NParks-approved BBQ pits

Alcohol Delivery Service, order online or call 9-24455336.

6. Amazon Prime SG

With an international selection of beers, spirits (including rice spirits like sake), wines and cider, Amazon Prime SG is one of SG’s popular do-it-all online retailers – they truly sell everything under the sun, from food to electronics! For this holiday, opt to peruse their Most Gifted booze section for best-selling booze that make the perfect festive gift.

Delivery details:

For Prime members

Same-day delivery: Yes. $9.99 fee for one-hour, same-day deliveries.

Orders >$60 are entitled to free two-hour, same-day deliveries; $5.99 two-hour, same-day delivery fee apply for orders <$60

Free one-day delivery for eligible items

Free delivery for items based on supplier release date

Free standard delivery for orders >$60; for orders <$60, delivery rates are calculated based on weight and size

For non-members

Delivery rates are dependent on the weight and size of items

Amazon Prime SG

7. Cellarbration

With a Christmas Warehouse Sale now available till Dec 31, 2020, Cellarbration cranks it up a notch by offering a range of alcohol from as low as $16!

Its Bundles Gift Set (from $50) will also make any receiver the envy of the party. Think that’s all to their tempting prices? Have a cheeky look through their one-litre bottle deals that offer a range of all-time classic liquors from $38.70.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$99 and above: free

Orders <$99: $8 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. Two-hour, same-day express delivery available for orders placed between 11am to 2pm (Subject to time purchased, not applicable during the Warehouse Sale period.)

*Next-day delivery available daily from 2pm to 10pm.

*Subject to slot availability during the Warehouse Sale period (Nov 18 – Dec 31, 2020).

Cellarbration

8. Changi Recommends

Promo code enthusiasts, gather up! Changi Recommends now offers a 9 per cent discount (code: MERRY9) on all items including their huge selection of bottled alcohols! The best part? There’s no minimum amount to hit, AND most of their items are already discounted for the holidays.

What a steal indeed . What’s one thing this online store offers that you might not see elsewhere? Chinese liquor a.k.a. baijiu (from $33) – one of the stronger ones that typically contain 35 to 60 percent alcohol content.

Delivery details:

Free delivery, estimated 5-17 business days for liquors

Same-day delivery: No.

Changi Recommends, 8732 4621

9. Cold Storage

A household favourite across this island, Cold Storage is your one-stop retailer for all things festive. Its collection of beer, wine and spirits is sure to keep you scrolling for a good minute with its wide array of local and international booze favourites.

Also, use the code CLICK5 for $5 off your next “Click and Collect” order (with a minimum spend of $50).

Cold Storage also carries unique brands like Curatif, an Australian producer of premium cocktails blended to perfection. Try its special Negroni Cocktail ($12 for one 140ml can or $40 for a pack of 4) or the Espresso Martini Cocktail ($12 for one 120ml can or $40 for a pack of 4) for a drink to remember.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$59 and above: free delivery

Orders <$59: $7 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. For orders placed before 1am (Delivered between 3pm – 6 pm or 6pm – 10pm)

Next-day delivery: Yes. For orders placed between 1.01am – 5pm(Delivered between 9am – 1pm, 3pm – 6pm or 6pm – 10pm); for orders placed after 5pm: Next working day delivery available. (Delivered between 3pm – 6pm or 6pm – 10pm)

Cold Storage

10. Destination Beverage

Known to collect SG’s largest collection of rums, gins, spirits, liquors and mixers, this booze seller carries some of the most unique flavours. Ever heard of hazelnut-flavoured liqueurs? What about peppermint?

With Giffard’s Hazelnut Liqueur and Peppermint Pastille Liqueur ($44 each), you’ll definitely be in for a surprise. What’s even better than a surprise? Check out its free islandwide delivery for orders above $200.

Delivery details:

Orders >$200: Free delivery for orders >$200; to be delivered in 2 working days (Mondays to Saturdays only.)

Orders <$200: $20

Destination Beverage

11. FairPrice

The local go-to for all things household and groceries, scroll through FairPrice ’s online stash of ready-to-deliver alcohol that includes familiar faves like Tiger Beer, Jacob’s Creek and Bombay Sapphire. If you’re a lover of Chinese baijiu , Korean soju or Japanese sake – they have those as well.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$79: Free delivery

Orders $59-$79: $3 fee

Orders <$59: $5 fee

Time

Surcharge applicable subject to desired delivery slot

NTUC FairPrice

12. Giant

Another popular go-to by locals, Giant prides itself in offering competitive prices for all its products – including its variety of beers, wine and spirits.

(Think, GIANT savings.) What’s so great about this online supermarket? It allows you to pick and reserve your desired delivery time before you place your order.

(Of course, it will only be reserved for up to 30mins.) Alternatively, same-day self-collection is available for orders placed before 6pm.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $59 and above: Free delivery

Orders <$59: $7 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: No

Next-day delivery: subject to availability

Same-day self-collection: Yes

Giant

13. Isetan

This Japanese departmental store is no stranger to the frequent Orchard Road shoppers. With an eclectic range of wine, beers, spirits, Japanese liquers, champagne, Korean rice wine and soju – and more, peruse their list of alcohol at the comfort of your own home.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $100 and above: Free delivery

Orders <$100: $15 fee

Orders to Sentosa: $2 additional surcharge

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed before 11am

Next-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed after 11am)

Isetan

14. iShopChangi

You no longer have to travel to enjoy duty-free products, enjoy them now from your own home with iShopChangi. Its collection of premium liquors are now tax-absorbed so you can indulge in a good luxury tipple without the price of an air ticket.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $59 and above: Free delivery

Orders <$59: $8 fee

Time: 5-7 business days

Same-day delivery: No.

Next-day delivery: No.

iShopChangi

15. Liquor Bar

Liquor Bar was launched in 2015 committed to source for hard-to-find liquor brands in Singapore. Check out its Products On Promo collection to snag premium booze at discounted prices.

Fancy a little champagne? Try the G.H Mumm Champagne Cordon Rouge Brut ($51) or the special Christmas Promotion Pack ($319) containing ten bottles of alcohol bottles.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$300: Free delivery

Orders $80 – $300: $10 fee

Premium delivery (to be delivered in one to two hours): $25 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed by 6pm)

Premium delivery: Yes. (For orders placed by 6pm)

Liquor Bar

16. Mabuk Monkey

Don’t be fooled by its old-school website, Mabuk Monkey not only sells a wide selection of alcohol – they deliver it fast too! They’ll even gift-wrap your products so they make perfect holiday gifts.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $50 and above: Free delivery

Orders <$50: $10 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. (Additional $10 surcharge for deliveries to Sentosa.)

Mabuk Monkey, call 6294 1714 to order.

17. Once Upon A Vine

With its December 2020 Case Promo, you can enjoy up to 15 percent off Once Upon A Vine ’s wine *case purchases. Otherwise, you can shop their unique collection of liquors .

*Six bottles per case.

One case = 7 percent off (code: 1CASE7D)

Two cases = 10 percent off (code: 2CASE10D)

Three cases = 15 percent off (code: 3CASE15D)

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $150 and above: Free delivery

Orders <$150: $15 fee

Time: 2-3 business days

Same-day delivery: No.

Delivers every day, with 2 time slots

Once Upon A Vine, 8322 5042 (WhatsApp)

18. Paneco.com

Known to deliver “top-shelf alcohol to your doorstep”, Paneco.com offers some of most competitive prices for all things liquor in Singapore.

Peruse its Wine Marketplace (till Dec 31, 2020) for an affordably priced selection of red, white and rose wines. For other types of alcohol, its promo section houses a collection of spirits that won’t burn a hole in your pocket as well. The best part? Wait for it…there’s FREE DELIVERY on all *orders (no minimum spend required)!

Delivery details:

Price

All orders, no minimum spend (except *pure wine orders): free delivery

Time

Two-hour lightning delivery: Yes. ($19.90 fee)

Express same-day delivery: Yes. ($8 fee, orders must be placed before 2 p.m.)

Standard next-day delivery: Yes. (Orders placed before 4 p.m.)

**For pure wine orders:

Standard next-day delivery: Free for purchases >$80. Otherwise, for orders <$80, an $8 fee applies.

Express same-day delivery: $12 fee.

Paneco.com

19. Prime Now

Soon to be known as Amazon Fresh, Prime Now offers 2-hour same-day delivery on thousands of fresh groceries – including booze. Free delivery is included for Prime members (for orders above S$60). New to Prime? Get $20 off your first order with the code: FRESH20 upon check out.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$60: Free delivery (for Prime members)

Orders <$60: Delivery fee subject to product weight and dimensions

Time: 1-3 business days

Same-day delivery: No.

Prime Now

20. Prime Liquor

Prime Liquor offers near-instant alcohol delivery in 45 minutes – yes, it’s that quick! If you love a good deal, scroll through its Limited Deals section to find attractively priced items like the must-try Lolea Sangria Red ($39).

Bulk discounts also apply upon request. Order over $120 to enjoy free delivery. If you need booze almost instantly, peruse its list products available for same-day delivery here.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$120: Free delivery

Orders $120 and below: $10 fee

Time: delivery hours start at 7pm daily

Same-day delivery: Yes. (For these products , delivered in 45 minutes. Orders must be placed by 2am on weekdays and 3am on weekends.)

Prime Liquor , 8133 3943

21. Qoo10

Best for huge bulk buys to use during parties, peruse Qoo10’s affordably priced alcohol selection that includes a variety of beers, wine and hard liquors to choose from.

Delivery details:

Price

Varies based on product weight and dimensions

Time

Qx Quick 3 Hours (same-day) delivery: From $5.99

QX Next-Day delivery: Price vary based on product weight and dimensions

Qoo10

22. RedMart

Now owned by Lazada, RedMart is known as a one-stop grocery shopping platform, with regular deal drops and discounts across the year. Its alcohol selection is no stranger to regular promotions too. Score free delivery with orders above $60 – hassle-free!

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$60: Free delivery

Orders <$60: $5.99 scheduled delivery fee or $3.99 saver delivery fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. Scheduled Delivery: Delivered in a two-hour window Saver Delivery: Delivered in a six-hour window



RedMart

23. Sheng Shiong

This supermarket sells almost just about everything and anything “all for you”. Its online store allows you to know the earliest delivery time slot based on your location, before you even check out! Have a look-see at its alcohol collection offering beers, wine, spirits and Chinese baijius.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $100 and above: Free delivery

Orders <$100: $6 fee

Time: dependent on available time slot

*Same-day delivery: Yes. (Subject to availability, for orders placed before 4pm)

*Orders placed after 4 pm are not entitled to same-day delivery.

24. THIRSTY

Exclusive for this year only, make your New Years’ a little more cheeky and pre-order (explicit language alert) THIRSTY ’S F**K 2020 Craft Beer Gift Box packed with eight cans of its best-selling craft beers from Australia and the USA.

As you may already expect, this brand is known for its cheeky themed alcohol Gift Boxes (from $49) that are perfect for any occasion – they even have a Merry Beermas Craft Gift Box that’s awesome for the holidays.

Not a fan of beer? Peruse its Not Beer selection that houses ciders, hard sodas and even wine. We don’t know about you, but we’re loving this brand’s humour.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $49 and above: Free same-day delivery (orders have to placed by 4pm)

Orders <$49: $10 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. Orders placed by 8am = delivered between 11am – 3pm or 2pm – 6pm. Orders placed by 4pm = delivered between 6pm. – 10pm.



THIRSTY

25. Temple Cellars

Till Dec 20, 2020, Temple Cellars is having a free delivery promotion (with no minimum spend required) on all booze.

You can also shop their Alcohol Gift Boxes (from $39) that’s suitable for friends and family during this holiday. Not enough to tickle your tipple? Have a look at its sale section for up to 60 per cent off alcohol items. The best part: there’s an irresistible catch for the different amounts purchased online! Check it out:

Delivery details: (Same-day delivery available)

Orders $199 and above: Free one-hour, same-day delivery

Orders $99 and above: Free same-day delivery

Orders $49 and above: Free next-day delivery

Temple Cellars

26. The Straits Wine Company

The Straits Wine Company is Southeast Asia’s leading wine importer, distributor and retailer that sources boutique and artisanal wineries worldwide. Shop by the country if you already have a favourite, or have a look at their Christmas Gift Guide (till Dec 31, 2020) where you can find shop by the budget, or splurge a little with exquisite liquor (yes, they do sell alcohol outside of wine!) gift boxes that make a luxe holiday gift.

One thing you may really love is its SNOB wine selection – sustainable, natural, organic, biodynamic (and vegan). It may sound a little iffy, but nothing’s iffy about going green!

Delivery details:

Price

Orders $100 and above: free

Orders <$100: $20 standard shipping fee (to be delivered in 2-4 business days)

The Straits Wine Company , 1800 8888 333

27. Trouble Brewing

This local born-and-bred brand carries artisanal Singaporean beers, internationally sourced spirits, wine and even cocktails! An avid advocator for local brews, its Tuas-based brewery is where it all started in 207.

If you’re looking for a unique not-so-basic gift this holiday, its Bundles special (from $62) – which consists of a mix of artisanal alcohol – will do just the trick. Did we also mention that it does some of the fastest delivery? In just one hour, you can get your booze delivered right to your doorstep.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$60: free delivery

Orders <$60: $10 fee

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed before 8pm, usually delivered in three to four hours)

Next-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed after 8pm.)

One-hour delivery: Yes. (Orders above $60 can opt for this at an additional fee of $10)

Trouble Brewing

28. Wine Connection

Despite its name, Wine Connection’s online store also houses a niche selection of European beers and classic liquors.

It even carries vintage items like the Japanese Nikka Whisky From The Barrel ($99). Alternatively, opt to shop their wine collection where you can find your classic pours and even organic and biodynamic options .

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$100: Free delivery (for standard and two-hour same-day delivery)

Orders <$100: $10 for standard delivery, $15 for same-day delivery

Time

Same-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed before 9pm.)

Next-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed after 9pm.)

Wine Connection

29. Wines N Spirits

Shop Wines N Spirits ’ large Christmas Sale for your holiday alcohol list. Its Bundle Sets also make wonderful Secret Santa gifts for holiday gatherings. That’s not all, its whisky and wine promotions are sure to satisfy aficionados of the beloved, said drinks without burning a hole in your pocket.

Delivery details:

Price

Orders >$100: free delivery

Time

Same-day delivery: No.

Next-day delivery: Yes. (For orders placed before 4 p.m.)

*Delivery is closed on Dec 24 - 28, 2020 and Dec 31, 2020 – Jan 4, 2021.

Wines N Spirits

30. Wines Wholesale

Dear Customers, Singapore Wines Wholesales will be here to deliver to you at home all your wine needs during the Circuit... Posted by Singapore Wines Wholesales on Monday, April 6, 2020

Snag some wholesale-priced booze with Wines Wholesale. With over 2000 selections of alcohol to choose from, you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice.

If you’re struggling to think of the perfect holiday gift, why not opt for Wine Hampers (from $148) that are decked with fine champagnes, wines, chocolate and cookies?

The Catena Zapata promotion (with Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec to choose from) also lets you enjoy a free Malbec bottle (worth $50) with every six bottles purchased!

Delivery details:

Price

Orders above $350: Free delivery

Orders $350 and below: $18 standardfee

Time: 2-4 working days

Same-day delivery: No.

Weekdays: 2pm. – 10pm.

Weekends: 12pm. – 6pm.

Wines Wholesale , 9040 7540

Free Spirit

Are you ready to celebrate the season in style and without a hangover? There's still time to stock up on alchohol-free... Posted by FreeSpirit on Sunday, December 20, 2020

No alcohol? No problem! Founded by Rebecca Forwood ( The Fishwives ) and Emma Pike ( Farmer’s Market), Free Spirit beverages are taste-tested to ensure a familiar drink experience, without ever having to worry about alcohol content.

Free Spirit is here to let you enjoy adult beverages without having to settle for juices or soda. Bonus: Its beverages are low in sugar and additives, so you really can feel even better about what you’re drinking!

The Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay ($58) an alcohol-free, organic and vegan alternative that’s amazing for champagne lovers. Opt for its collection of Australian ATLD Spirits ($72.50) that are sugar-, gluten-free and vegan-friendly. We all know beers are great, but if you don’t wanna pay for the decadence, choose from their selection of alcohol-free beers (from $24.60).

To add, the no-alcohol red wine selection is so popular, it’s often sold out! Free Spirit also holds regular giveaways – so if you’re feeling lucky, simply sign up for their newsletter and voila.

This article was first published in The Finder.