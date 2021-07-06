All the 7.7 & July sales you don't want to miss

Hot on the heels of the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) are the 7.7 mid-year sales, where you can snag some of the best bargains and massive discounts off everything from electronics and home appliances to fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

Here, the deals to check out from the likes of Lazada, Xiaomi, Gain City and more.

1. Lazada 7.7 sales

PHOTO: Lazada

You can expect e-commerce giants like Lazada to drop enticing sales for 7.7.

Ending the Great Singapore Sale with a bang, here’s what you can expect: New ways to ‘stack and save’ with the Lazada Bonus as well as free shipping on orders over $5 as well as $7 sample boxes that’ll give you an inkling of what new brands have to offer.

Other exciting promos include an “Add-To-Cart Surprize”, where you can hunt for seven daily “surprizes” in its 7.7 campaign pages, add to cart, and stand to win the prize by sharing a screenshot of your cart on its Facebook post.

Also look out for its storewide flash sale on July 7, from 12am to 2am and with up to 90 per cent off selected brands (think Nike, Samsung and Hera), as well as various other flash sales and in-app games with bargains to snap up.

Can’t wait? You can get shopping now with its pre-sale deals.

Shop here .

2. Xiaomi 7.7 sales

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Been eyeing Xiaomi's smartphones or appliances?

In conjunction with 7.7, you can snag selected Xiaomi smartphones and ecosystem products starting from July 7, 2021 at the stroke of midnight.

If you're looking to outfit your home with the brand's appliances, don't miss the flash sale happening on July 7, from 12 midnight, where you can expect up to 32 per cent on Xiaomi's best-selling Mi Robot Vacuum Mop series.

The same goes for its range of Mi TV P1 Series (32", 43", 55") and 75" Q1 television sets, which will go for one-day only prices.

Available on both Xiaomi Official Global Store's Shopee and Lazada

3. Sift & Pick's Great Mega Sale

PHOTO: Sift & Pick'

Online marketplace Sift & Pick, which stocks beauty, fashion and lifestyle products, is holding its Great Mega Sale, which runs from July 1 till Aug 1, 2021.

If you have a love for under-the-radar brands like budding cult classic Tathata or designer bag brand Marhen.J, you'll want to direct your browser to its website.

Nab discounts including up to 70 per cent off sitewide, as well as check out its Weekend Flash Frenzy, where you can get shop popular brands like Kitch Studio and Find Kapoor at lower prices. Deals are refreshed hourly, every Friday to Sunday.

Shop here.

4. Great Frasers Sale

PHOTO: Frasers Property Retail

From July 1, 2021, onwards, you can look forward to a three-month-long sale happening at all the malls under Frasers Property.

Specially extended this year, expect an array of rewards such as Frasers Property Digital Gift Cards, Frasers Points, $1 eDeals, and shopping vouchers. For instance, purchase a wide variety of $1 eDeals across various malls to redeem for $5, $10, and $20 eVouchers, which can be used across various well-loved brands like Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Prima Deli, and Popular.

The Frasers eStore on the Frasers Experience (FRx) App has also got great deals throughout the three months. Receive digital gift cards when you spend, chalk up additional Frasers Points, and more.

Or try your luck with The Great Frasers Lucky Draw, and you could stand to drive away with its grand prize - a sleek new Mazda 3.

Participating malls include Bedok Point, Causeway Point, Century Square, Changi City Point, Hougang Mall, Northpoint City, Robertson Walk, Tampines 1, The Centrepoint, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Waterway Point, White Sands.

For more information and the full list of promos, visit the Frasers Experience website.

5. Gain City

PHOTO: Gain City

Local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer Gain City's Financial Year Massive Sale has arrived at all Gain City stores as well as its online store.

What to watch for: up to 90 per cent off, up to $200 off o air-conditioners with additional warranty and free upgrade, as well as additional 6 per cent off on laptops.

You'll also want to catch the Gain City x Shopee 7.7 Great Shopee Sale, with plenty of exciting deals that are only available on July 7.

And apart from huge savings on top home appliances brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, Panasonic, Philips, there'll be computer gadgets from Acer, Asus, Microsoft, JBL and more that are going at discounted prices, too.

Chalk up more savings by stacking these deals with Shopee's 18 per cent cashback voucher.

Shop here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.