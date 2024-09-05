All aboard: Free ferry rides from Sentosa to celebrate reopening of Lazarus Island's beach

If you have been itching to visit both Sentosa and Lazarus Island, here's your chance! Visitors can enjoy free ferry rides between the two islands in September.

Both Sentosa Island and the Southern Islands' beaches, including Eagle Bay Beach on Lazarus Island, had previously been closed off due to the offshore oil spill in June and all water activities were halted.

Eagle Bay Beach finally reopened on Aug 13 and water activities resumed on the same day, while the beaches in Sentosa reopened just recently.

To celebrate Eagle Bay Beach's reopening, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) is offering complimentary ferry rides between Sentosa Jetty at Cove and Seringat Jetty at Lazarus Island over the weekends from Sept 7 to Sept 22.

On Sept 7 and 8, visitors at Sentosa Cove can catch the ferry headed for Seringat Jetty, Lazarus Island at 9am, 10am and 12.30pm.

Those looking to travel from Lazarus Island to Sentosa, on the other hand, can hop on a ferry at 1pm, 3pm or 5.30pm.

For the remaining two weekends, the complimentary ferry rides to Lazarus Island will only be available at 9am and 12.30pm, while those to Sentosa Cove will be at 1pm and 5.30pm.

These complimentary ferry rides are on a first come, first serve basis and can accommodate up to 80 people at a time. Intervals at which the ferries depart may vary depending on weather conditions, said SDC.

In addition to the ferry rides, visitors to Lazarus Island can enjoy a meal and discounts on water activities.

A pop-up cafe by Sol by BCD will be serving up BBQ delights such as Beef Hamburger Steak and Charcoal Grilled Chicken, alongside a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages on Sept 7,8,14 and 15.

The following weekend, from Sept 21 to 22, the Sol by BDC convenience store will sell hot food in addition to its usual fare.

