All the best 12.12 deals & Christmas sales you can't ignore

There’s no time like now to indulge in retail therapy. Hot on the heels of Singles’ Day and Black Friday is the 12.12 sales event.

If you didn’t manage to take advantage of previous sales, and are scrambling to catch up on your Christmas shopping, here’s your chance to snag can’t-miss deals on Dec 12 and other Christmas sales before 2020 is over.

1. Shopee

PHOTO: Shopee

Shopee is marking its 5th birthday with the 12.12 Birthday Sale, so you can definitely expect tons of deals, discounts and in-app games that’ll let you win prizes.

Set your alarms for 12pm and 12am each day because early bird vouchers will be released (for use on Dec 12 only). Shopee vouchers can also be stacked with merchant vouchers so you enjoy more savings.

On Dec 12 itself, keep that mouse or your fingers at the ready for flash vouchers that’ll be launched at these timeslots: 12am, 10am, 12pm, 6pm, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, and 11pm. There’ll also be Crazy Flash Deals happening released during 29 time slots throughout the day.

Or shop the Shopee Support Local brands to both support homegrown labels and score exclusive deals and discounts.

2. Lazada

PHOTO: Lazada

Get ready to load your cart with the storewide flash sale happening at Lazada on Dec 12, from 12am to 12pm, with up to 90 per cent off 300 brands, from homeware to lifestyle and electronics.

Enjoy up to 30 per cent off Apple, Nespresso and Lego, up to 60 per cent off Phillips, Kate Spade, Xiaomi, Coach and Braun. Audiophiles will love the major discounts off brands the likes of Sennheiser, JBL and Bose. And of course, there are deals (up to $579 off) over at Dyson.

3. Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora.sg

12.12 sales have already started for Zalora, which is, in fact, dishing out 12 days of discounts across fashion, beauty, luxury, sports, kitchen appliances, and even food and beverages.

Play games to win vouchers, earn cashback, look out for daily giveaways, and score up to 80 per cent off selected brands like Mango, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Under Armour and more.

4. Michael Kors

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Not particularly a 12.12 sale event but Michael Kors has rolled out its Holiday 2020 sale which sees up to 50 per cent off knocked off some of your favourite handbags, clothes, and shoes.

5. Sephora

PHOTO: Sephora

This holiday season, Sephora has partnered Estee Lauder Companies to put out the largest collection of gift sets, including multi-branded box kits that’ll net you up to 50 per cent savings, from Estee Lauder brands that can’t be found anywhere else.

Brands include La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty, M.A.C, Origins, Clinique, and more – and they’re exclusively available online at Sephora from Dec 9 – 12 only.

6. Harvey Norman

PHOTO: Harvey Norman

For all your tech, home appliance and homeware needs, head to Harvey Norman. Its 12.12 sales start from Dec 11 – 15 so there’s ample time to browse those deals.

Watch for an exclusive 12-hour sale, 24 daily flash deals, and hot deals starts from 12 per cent off. Can’t wait? There’s already a Christmas sale happening right now.

8. Ezbuy

PHOTO: Ezbuy

Hop over to Ezbuy now, because its 12.12 sales are ongoing from now till Dec 12. Grab cash vouchers, play games to win vouchers and prizes, browse all the price markdowns, and shop great deals that include a Xiaomi smart TV, Google Nest Mini, Powerpac Electric Oven Toaster at various time slots.

Or shop its bundle promo (Dec 8 – 10) with two items going for a total of $12.12, from a list of selected items only.

9. ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS

With its deluge of over 800 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, you’re likely to find something from British retailer ASOS.

It might not be as insane as its Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 70 per cent off, but you’ll still be enjoying a 25 per cent storewide discount with the promo code ‘SAVE25’, happening from Dec 11 – 13, 4pm - 4pm.

Or simply head to its outlet section with up to 70 per cent off year-round.

10. Iuiga

PHOTO: Iuiga

Iuiga’s our go-to for affordable and stylishly minimalist homeware. This holiday season, it’s got merry discounts running from Dec 14 – 25.

Get between $5 – $20 off with various promo codes (minimum spending applies). You’ll also want to check out its Instagram page for 12 days of daily giveaways with prizes worth up to $299.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.