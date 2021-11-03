All Gundam cafes in Japan closing down permanently after 11 years

All four of Japan's Gundam Cafes will be closing down permanently in less than three months.

The cafes announced new menu items that recreate food from the anime series just a few days ago, making news of the closure an unexpected surprise.

Beyond just food and drinks, the cafes also offer a wide range of merchandise that made them must-visit places for fans of the Gundam franchise.

PHOTO: Gundam Cafe

The cafes have been running for 11 years, and a chapter of Gundam history will come to a close.

In the announcement, Bandai thanked fans and supporters, and also asked them to look forward to their next project. No reason has been specified for the closure.

However, the cafes, according to prior announcements, did have to shorten operational hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last day for Gundam Cafe Osaka will be Jan 10, 2022, while Gundam Cafe Tokyo Brand Core, Gundam Cafe Odaiba, and Gundam Cafe Fukuoka will be taking their last orders on Jan 30, 2022.

The cafe at Gundam Factory Yokohoma, a limited-time attraction, will be in operation until March 31, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.