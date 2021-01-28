All the home-based nail salons near you – sorted by neighbourhoods

We’re exactly two weeks away from Chinese New Year. Have you got your manicure and pedicure done?

If you, like us, have got your hands full cleaning the house, shopping for Chinese New Year decor, sorting the kids and their schoolwork – all whilst juggling a full-time job, then it’s very likely you’ve got nails are as bare as our bank accounts and your schedule as packed as our messy store rooms. (We wish it were the other way around!)

No matter where in Singapore you live, here are some home-based nail salons you can quickly pop-in to get your manicure and pedicure fixed – most likely with your kids in tow.

Ang Mo Kio

Located in the Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood, home-based manicurist @pinkcoconails’ versatility is great for the fickle-minded ones amongst us. Whether you like a rounded, stiletto, almond, square, squoval shape, or short nails, it seems like she has it all covered.

Her usual classic gel manicures are priced at $25, but Chinese New Year surcharges ranging from $10 to $25 will be in effect from Jan 18 to Feb 11.

Bartley

You know a nail artist is really legit when he or she has a qualification from JNEC (short for Japan Nailist Examination Center).

While you will find most of these JNEC-certified manicurists in salons, nailist Tasha Chen holds a level 2 JNEC and works from her home-based salon @callinails that’s located in the Bartley (nearest is Taiseng MRT Station) neighbourhood.

Like most Japanese nail salons, she works wonders with short nails, intricate drawings, minimalist, abstract designs, and muted, office-friendly colours.

Chen charges $38 for a classic gel manicure, $48 for a classic gel pedicure, and Chinese New Year surcharges ranging from $10 to $20 from Jan 26 to Feb 10.

Bedok

Live in Bedok? You are in luck. The weekends-only home-based nail salon, @mynailschiohor serves up super cute short nails, and the cutest Pinterest-worthy nail art at $55 per set of gel manicure (plus $5 to $30 Chinese New Year surcharge from Jan 9 to Feb 11) with unlimited nail art.

Kimberlyn of @nailmachineservices has a knack for beautiful, delicate, and dainty illustrations in both short and longer nail shapes – and she has small dogs in the house to boot. Classic gel manicures cost $38 while Chinese New Year surcharges ranging from $10 to $20 will kick in from Jan 21 to Feb 10.

Buangkok

Helmed by 3 ladies, Christel, Vanessa, and Haelyn, the home-based nail salon @sugarcoatnails.sg located near Buangkok MRT station pulls off beautiful glitter, sparkles, and gel extensions in dreamy, pastel colours.

An express gel manicure set costs $12 while a set of Chinese New Year gel extensions with designs is priced at $50.

Bukit Panjang

Located opposite the Petir LRT station in the Bukit Panjang neighbourhood, home-based nail salon @nailnicorn is your go-to for over-the-top aurora and acrylic nails – think charms, dangling crystal embellishments, pearls, and dragons set on a glossy black or pearlescent white base nail colour.

Prices range from $30 for a dainty set to $50 for a full-on fancy set of design, $30 for extensions, and a $10 to $30 Chinese New Year surcharge with effect from Jan 18 to Feb 11. Otherwise, head to @thenailsvault for some perfect almond nails.

Choa Chu Kang

If you are a fuss-free person who prefers fixed prices and no haggling, @jnails.sg located in Choa Chu Kang (temporarily in Bukit Batok) is for you.

With all nail extensions fixed at $40 nett, you get to choose unlimited designs to draw or stick on – snakes, shattered glass, snowflake, gold rims, floral bridals, or umm, No-Face from the Studio Ghibli film, Spirited Away. A classic gel manicure starts from $25. Chinese New Year surcharges start from $5 to $25 from Jan 15 to Feb 11.

Clementi

Some love for the west-siders! @Nail_byliz pens some downright beautiful floral illustrations on short to medium-length nails and pedicures.

A classic gel manicure comes at $50 while a classic gel pedicure is priced at $60. Closer to Clementi MRT station is @flutterytips, a versatile and experienced manicurist who is no stranger to the westies nail fans.

Hougang

Live in Hougang or Kovan? The home-based nail salon @beatificnails does everyday go-to nail designs in short to long squares, squovals, almonds, and lipstick shapes.

A classic gel manicure is priced at a super affordable $20 (for a single colour). This Chinese New Year, a full set of classic manicure with intricate design costs $68 with no surcharges.

Jurong

Far out west in Jurong, there’s the versatile @nailxnailed who can pull off a minimalist set of nudes just as well as a set of ombre rainbow stiletto extensions.

While a set of unlimited nail art is usually priced at $60 nett, expect a $8 to $25 Chinese New Year surcharge from Jan 16 to Feb 11.

In the Jurong West and Pioneer neighbourhood, @a_nail_chapter has a thing for sparkly, girly, and dainty designs from $27 for a classic gel manicure (and $8 to $18 Chinese New Year surcharge from Jan 30 to Feb 11), while @statuesque_nail does super chirpy and cute nail art in pastels (think Kikki.k style) at $35 for a set of classic gel manicure (with a $10 to $30 Chinese New Year surcharge from Jan 21 to Feb 11).

Pasir Ris

Let’s bring ourselves back to the far east. Dear Pasir Ris-ians, you’ve got a pro in your midst. Home-based nail artist, @studdedkitty, holds a level 3 JNEC qualification.

Needless to say, her designs are reminiscent of upscale Japanese nail salons – cute, short, pastel and translucent, subtle, office-friendly, with very intricate illustrations and drawings.

A gel manicure starts from $40. Expect a $15 to $25 Chinese New Year surcharge from Jan 27 to Feb 10.

Pasir Panjang

Love yourself some Nicki Minaj nails and you live in the Southwest neighbourhood of Pasir Panjang? Then you really need to know @bakednails.sg.

Located near Haw Par Villa MRT station (Circle Line), the self-taught nailist only does extensions in stiletto, almond, and ballerina shapes. Chains, charms, foil, neons, metallics, ribbons, and a whole crystal teddy bear on your nails?

We say this is not for the faint-hearted.

A classic gel manicure extension set with a mystery design (up to manicurist) is priced at $78, subject to $10 to $25 Chinese New Year surcharges from Jan 16 to Feb 11.

Punggol

Citizens of Punggol, you’re spoilt for choice with so many nailists living in your hood, namely @teddyhomenails at Sumang Walk, @beautiquenails_sg at Edgedale Plains, @hylightnails_lash at Punggol Drive, and @thenailosaurus near Samudera LRT.

We love @thenailosaurus’ 3D nail art, (Hello Kitty-themed extensions for Chinese New Year, anyone?) office-approved short nail art, and the minimalist take on Jackson Pollock’s splash paint style.

The latter’s classic gel manicure with a mystery design starts from $98, with a $15 to $50 CNY surcharge from Jan 22 to Feb 11.

Seng Kang

If you love yourself some dreamy Japanese and fashionable Korean nail colours, pay @poodle.nail.house along Anchorvale Crescent a visit.

A classic gel manicure will set you back by $30, but expect a $10 to $30 surcharge this CNY from Jan 23 to Feb 11.

Further down along Compassvale Crescent, you will find @missyounails who can pull off any whims and fancies of your liking – a simple solid pastel colour, a subtle mix of marbles, Paris Hilton-style crystal embellishments, or cute halloween illustrations.

Sembawang

Live in Sembawang? You’ve got the nail extensions-loving @ooriginails in your midst. Whether you have short or long nails, expect a dramatic suite of designs in the likes of metallics, ultra-high gloss blacks, speckled gold foil, gothic illustrations, or Louis Vuitton logos.

A classic gel manicure is set at $20, while unlimited gel extensions will cost you $50 nett.

Otherwise, look to @bunzynails along Sembawang Drive for some super cute pastel stilettos, and almost-perfect solid colour manicures. A classic gel manicure will cost you $28, with a $10 surcharge from Jan 25 to Feb 12.

Tiong Bahru

If you live in Tiong Bahru, you need to know @okkonails.

Think Pinterest-worthy cutesy illustrations, nude nails with geometrical lime green french tips, marbled matte nails in beiges, gradient blue skies and white fluffy clouds, and line drawings on your nails.

Prices start from $40 for a classic gel manicure, with no surcharges this Chinese New Year 2021. We say, hurry get yourself an appointment!

Woodlands

Woodlands seems to be a little haven for home-based nailists!

If you live here, you’ve got yourselves @shiningnails, @nailfesta, @bnails_sg, @sg_beautilogy, @flingnails, and @hersnails – the latter which we love for her 3D Hello Kitty charms, SQ girl-worthy perfect chilli red manicures, and a super subtle abstract leopard print in a nude palette.

Yishun

Hello all you people living in the republic of Yishun, we know it’s expensive to Grab or Gojek anywhere from your little township.

Thankfully, you no longer have to make a trip out of Yishun for your nail fix. Look to @cutetkels (cuticles, anyone?) along Yishun Ave 4 for a gentle yet thorough cuticle cleaning session followed by some stunning nail art and illustrations – florals, pastel colour blocking, marbling, graphic french tips, pearlescent finishes, crystal and pearl appliques, or chrome metallic colours.

A classic gel manicure costs $25, subject to a $5 to $15 Chinese New Year 2021 surcharge from Jan 25 to Feb 11. Otherwise, you have @yournailsloft, and @k_naillss located along Yishun Ring Road for cutesy illustrations!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.