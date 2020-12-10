All I want for Christmas is an instagrammable log cake

Hey, good lookin’. You taste good, but do you look good too? What’s a good log cake without some showing off first on Instagram, right? We’ve picked out some impressive offerings for your photographic consideration. May your holidays be sweet!

Goodwood Park has a wealth of photo-friendly log cakes this year. Check out this Christmas Holiday Cabin Log Cake ($82 for 1 kg, limited quantities available).

The cabin’s walls are made of milk chocolate, which hide an interior of chocolate sponge and chocolate cream studded with dark sweet cherries in cherry juice and red wine.

Lady fingers biscuits (the ones used for tiramisu) make up the roof dusted with a “snowfall” of Chantilly cream. We also love the hand-piped arched windows. All together now: “Wahhhhh!”

Trust French bakery Paul to come up with a log cake that is as pleasing to the taste buds as it is to the eye.

This gleaming confection ($34) is decadently rich with a flourless chocolate sponge layered with milk chocolate mousse and a chocolate biscuit base. A light pear bavaroise gives it some bright contrast before it is draped in a deep, dark chocolate glaze.

We know this isn’t a log cake, but it’s still a multi-layered Christmas confection, except tucked inside a bright red edible orb ($88). Lift the lid off its coconut praline shell made from French Ruby Chocolate (the pink chocolate that’s all the rage in pastry circles) and you’ll find layers of elderflower sponge, almond biscuits, nutty streusel, custard, and confit of red fruit among myriad other things. Think of it as an over-enthusiastic trifle, if you will.

Matcha Hazelnut Log Cake PHOTO: Pan Pacific Singapore Pan Pacific Singapore’s log cakes — in particular, the Matcha Hazelnut and Coco Pineapple ($72.76 each) — remind us of an Icelandic landscape blanketed in lichen and snow. The former features a crunchy feuilletine base topped with hazelnut sponge, hazelnut cremeux and a rich matcha mousse strewn with chopped caramelised hazelnuts. A s the latter’s name implies, there is lots of pineapple — a caramelised compote and cremeux — layered between a coconut feuilletine base and coconut dacquoise sponge.