All I want for Christmas is an instagrammable log cake

Christmas Holiday Cabin Cake
Chocolate Pear Bavaroise Log
Elderflower Festive Ball
We know this isn’t a log cake, but it’s still a multi-layered Christmas confection, except tucked inside a bright red edible orb ($88).
Lift the lid off its coconut praline shell made from French Ruby Chocolate (the pink chocolate that’s all the rage in pastry circles) and you’ll find layers of elderflower sponge, almond biscuits, nutty streusel, custard, and confit of red fruit among myriad other things.
Think of it as an over-enthusiastic trifle, if you will.
Matcha Hazelnut Log Cake
Pan Pacific Singapore’s log cakes — in particular, the Matcha Hazelnut and Coco Pineapple ($72.76 each) — remind us of an Icelandic landscape blanketed in lichen and snow.
The former features a crunchy feuilletine base topped with hazelnut sponge, hazelnut cremeux and a rich matcha mousse strewn with chopped caramelised hazelnuts. A
s the latter’s name implies, there is lots of pineapple — a caramelised compote and cremeux — layered between a coconut feuilletine base and coconut dacquoise sponge.
Honey Yuzu Log Cake
Their 46.1k-strong Instagram following should be an indication that Zee and Elle Cakes are going to be lookers.
For Christmas, they’ve repackaged their best-selling yuzu sponge layered with honey cream into a gorgeous log cake ($63). In the mix are also lashings of yuzu curd, while its exterior features artful smears of vanilla buttercream.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.