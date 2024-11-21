All-new Bentley Continental GT Speed gets new plug-in hybrid drivetrain

The all-new fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed has officially arrived in Singapore, and the car is Bentley's most powerful production road car ever, thanks to its first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain.

What's new on the Continental GT Speed?

Everything, essentially.

The car has been completely redesigned from the ground up, although it shares a similar style and silhouette as its predecessors, with touches such as the muscular rear haunches and large imposing grille up front being familiar Bentley hallmarks.

The most distinctive styling difference relates to the headlights, and the new Continental GT Speed is the first mainstream Bentley to feature a single headlamp design since the 1950s. The lamps themselves feature a horizontal 'eyebrow' design with a deep crystal cut diamond effect and contain 120 different LEDs that are digitally controlled to offer a more seamless transition from lit to unlit areas.

The interior is a blend of high-quality craftsmanship and modern technology. It features precision sculpted quilting throughout the interior, and selectable mood lighting with 30 choices to give the cabin a cocooning effect for the ultimate luxury experience.

There are also three different sound systems to choose from. The standard system comes with 10 speakers and 650 watts, while there is also a Bang & Olufsen system with 16 speakers and 1,500 watts. The top-end system comes from Naim, with 18 speakers and 2,200 watts, complete with active bass transducers built into the front seats, and eight different sound modes.

The biggest changes to the Continental GT Speed lie under the bonnet. For the first time, the car comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and Bentley also adds that the latest model is its fastest production road car ever.

The new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine produces 584hp and 800Nm of torque and is mated to an electric motor that produces 187hp and 450Nm of torque. When combined, the drivetrain has a total output of 771hp and 1,000Nm of torque.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited slip differential. This allows the car to go from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 335km/h.

The electric motor itself is powered by a 25.9kWh battery, and when fully charged, the Continental GT Speed can travel on electric power alone for a distance of up to 80km. Plugging it into an 11kW AC charger will top up the battery in slightly under three hours.

How much is it?

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed starts from $1,538,000 without COE and options. But despite the hefty price tag, Bentley's official dealer here, Wearnes Automotive, said that it has already received a 'handful' of orders from customers.

A convertible version of the Continental GT Speed is expected to be launched sometime next year, but Wearnes did not reveal detailed information about when the car is expected to arrive in Singapore.

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

