The all new BMW 4 Series Convertible now available in Singapore

With its striking design and innovative equipment features, the new 4 Series Convertible delivers driving pleasure in a uniquely exclusive form.

BMW Asia and Performance Motors Limited launched the all new BMW 4 Series Convertible.

With its standalone design, brand new soft-top construction, advanced chassis technology, and innovative equipment features, the new 4 Series Convertible delivers driving pleasure in a particularly exclusive form.

The open-top four-seater's profile is notably sharper than its predecessor.

Its design concept and superior driving dynamics differentiate it from the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, which has provided the technological blueprint for the all new BMW 4 Series range.

At 4,768mm long, it is 128mm longer than its predecessor, while width has increased by 27mm to 1,852mm and its wheelbase by 41mm to 2,851mm.

The vehicle stands at 1,384mm with the roof deployed.

PHOTO: BMW

The defining element of the 4 Series' exterior is the vertically emphasised BMW kidney grill at the front of the car.

The slim headlights of the 4 Series Convertible cut deep into the front wheel arches, and full-LED headlights are fitted as standard.

Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight are an optional extra, which includes an adaptive cornering function with variable road illumination optimised for city and motorway driving.

At speeds above 60km/h, BMW Laserlight increases high beam range and follows the course of the road dynamically.

PHOTO: BMW

The innovative panel bow soft-top roof marries the strengths of a retractable hard-top and the visual appeal of a fabric roof.

It comprises large panel bow elements with a flush-fitting glass rear window, adding several layers of insulation.

The roof is powered by an electric motor that enables it to open or close within 18 seconds at the push of a button, at speeds up to 50km/h.

With the roof raised, luggage capacity is increased from 300 to 385 litres.

The blend of sportiness and elegance that characterises the new 4 Series Convertible is carried through into the design of its cabin.

The driver-centric cockpit design is enhanced by the large screen grouping formed by the instrument cluster and control display.

PHOTO: BMW

The ergonomically optimised arrangement of the controls reveals the character of a car built for the enjoyment of intense driving pleasure - as do standard features including sports seats in the front, Vernasca leather trim, and a leather sports steering wheel.

In Singapore, the range consists of two four-cylinder petrol units, generating an output of 181bhp in the 420i Convertible M Sport, and 254bhp in the 430i Convertible M Sport Pro.

All model variants in the BMW 4 Series Convertible range have been fitted with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

Chassis rigidity is increased with the addition of features such as convertible-specific bracing, an aluminium shear panel at the bottom of the front end, and side skirts with extremely high torsional rigidity.

As a result, the static torsional rigidity of the all new BMW 4 Series Convertible is four per cent higher than its predecessor.

The M Sport suspension, standard on the all new BMW 420i Convertible M Sport, incorporates specially tuned dampers, while the Adaptive M suspension on the 430i M Sport Pro come with electronically controlled dampers.

The M Sport differential with electronically controlled, fully variable locking function in the rear differential is available as an option on the 430i Convertible M Sport Pro only.

The new 4 Series boasts a wide range of driver assistance systems.

Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear, front collision warning with brake intervention, and Lane Departure Warning are now fitted as standard.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional allows for the 3D visualisation of the surrounding area as a graphic in the centre of the digital instrument cluster.

The all new BMW 4 Series Convertible is now available for viewing at the Performance Motors Limited showroom.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.