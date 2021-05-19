The all-new eighth generation Volkswagen Golf launched in Singapore, together with the new Golf GTI

With over 35 million units sold over seven generations, the Volkswagen Golf is undoubtedly an automotive icon. Now, the brand new eighth generation Golf has been officially launched in Singapore, bringing with it new levels of design, technology, efficiency and performance.

Together with the new Golf, Volkswagen Centre Singapore is also concurrently introducing the new Golf GTI, the latest evolution of the hot hatch that has come to define its segment.

A key to the new Golf's transformation is a keen focus on digitalisation and sleekness.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The exterior design retains the Golf's iconic visual identity, but reworked elements like the narrow radiator grille and an all-round undercut as a sharp line across the length of the car lends the new Golf a sleeker overall look. LED head lights also come standard across the range.

Additionally, slimmer graphics, as well as the repositioning of the model moniker to the centre of the rear end, creates a more futuristic look.

Inside, the Golf has taken significant steps forward when it comes to digital controls and modern equipment, with a significantly tidied up interior that prioritises sleekness.

Across the model range, the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro comes as standard, along with extensive equipment including wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 'Air Care Climatronic' climate control with allergen filter, ambient lighting, and electronic parking brake with Auto Hold function.

Buyers who opt for the top-of-the-range R-Line model also get new equipment, including the new 10.0-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with navigation, a touch-slider panel for volume and climate control adjustments, a new steering wheel with capacitive touch-sensitive controls, 'Sardegna' fabric and Art Velour microfleece upholstery, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

A key change for the Golf 8 is under the bonnet, where 48V technology celebrates its VW debut. The Golf is powered by a mild-hybrid 1.5-litre eTSI engine that promises improved performance and efficiency.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The Golf is now powered by a new 1.5-litre eTSI engine that produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.

The integration of a 48V belt start generator makes the Golf a mild-hybrid, with the system allowing the car to coast with the engine off, faciliates seamless engine startup, and provides some torque boost when moving off.

Thanks to Active Cylinder Management, two of the four cylinders can also be switched off, minimising both consumption and emissions.

All in all, the new 1.5 eTSI engine offers a 10 per cent improvement in efficiency compared to the 1.5 TSI engine. This also means that the Golf falls into the A2 VES band, which nets a $15,000 rebate.

The new eighth generation Golf GTI also makes its simultaneous debut in Singapore, sporting a more dynamic design, a modernised interior and sharpened performance capabilities.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The most immediately striking element of the new GTI is the completely open honeycomb grille, with LED fog lights integrated in an X-shape design. Slimmer 'GTI' wording at the front, along with the centralised 'GTI' moniker at the rear, also creates a purer and more modern design.

The interior features the latest in equipment and technology, including the new Discover Pro infotainment system with touch-slider panel, a head-up display, touch controls across the cabin including for the lights, sunroof and centre cluster functions, as well as leather seats and enhanced interior ambient lighting.

Under the bonnet, the familiar EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine now delivers more performance, with power bumped up to 241bhp and 370Nm of torque.

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The GTI also features a new Vehicle Dynamics Manager that integrates control of the electronic differential locks and the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC). In Individual mode, the adaptive DCC allows even greater levels of customisation, allowing you to tune the car to your exact preferrred dynamic settings.

The Golf 1.5 eTSI will be offered in three equipment package options - Life, Life Plus and R-Line. The introductory price for the Golf 1.5 starts at $125,900, while the Golf GTI is priced at $205,900. Individidual pricing for each specific equipment package option will be announced tomorrow, following COE bidding results.

The new Golf 8 and Golf GTI will be available for sale at Volksagen Group Singapore starting from 20 May, with first customer deliveries expected to begin by June.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.