All-new Honda Civic with turbocharged engine debuts in Singapore

The all-new Honda Civic is now officially available in Singapore, with prices currently starting from $122,999 with COE.

The 11th generation Civic’s styling is an evolution of the previous model’s, with the front end looking similar to the older car’s. However, the rear is markedly different, for the tail-lights are no longer boomerang-shaped.

According to Honda, the overall design of the Civic was “refined to be sportier”.

The car also features a low belt line, and the A-pillars have been moved rearwards in relation to the driver to improve outward visibility.

Size-wise, the new sedan’s overall length is slightly longer (48mm) and wider (3mm). More significantly, its 2735mm wheelbase is 35mm lengthier, which increases interior space.

In line with this, refinement was also improved through the use of more compliant suspension bushings that supposedly enhance dynamics, too.

Honda Civic: Turbocharged drivetrain

PHOTO: Honda

Previously, the Honda Civic was available with either a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre or turbocharged 1.5-litre engine.

The latest Civic, on the other hand, is available with a turbocharged 1.5-litre inline-4 that is paired to a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

It produces 127hp (129PS, 95kW) and 180Nm. In comparison, the 1.6-litre unit makes 125hp and 152Nm. No performance times have been given, but Honda claims a combined fuel economy of 15.6km/L (6.4 litres per 100km).

Digital makeover

Inside, the Honda Civic is equipped with a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch full-HD touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

A wireless smartphone charger is also provided.

Safety-wise, the new Civic’s body is built using Honda’s new Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, which is claimed to offer greater protection for both occupants and pedestrians.

Complementing this is an upgraded version of Honda Sensing, the brand’s suite of driver assistance and safety features.

These include Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning.

Specification

Honda Civic 1.5 (A)

Engine: 1498cc, 16-valves, inline-4, turbocharged

Max power: 127hp (129PS, 95kW) at 5500-6000rpm

Max torque: 180Nm at 1700-4500rpm

Power to weight: 98.9hp per tonne

0-100km/h: Not available

Top speed: Not available

Consumption: 15.6km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $122,999 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: Kah Motor