All-new Honda HR-V officially debuts in Singapore

The all-new Honda HR-V is now officially available in Singapore.

Kah Motor, Honda’s appointed agent, is offering two versions of the crossover: the petrol-powered DX and the petrol-electric hybrid e:HEV.

The DX model, which is in Cat A, is currently priced from $123,999, while the e:HEV model, which is in Cat B, currently starts from $154,999. Both figures are inclusive of COE.

New look and design

PHOTO: Honda

The new HR-V looks sleeker than the previous one, with an integrated grille flanked by a pair of slimmer headlights. Its rear end has been given the “wraparound” tail-light treatment to highlight the width of the tailgate. The crossover is available in six colours.

Honda says the HR-V says a “coupe-like” profile. Compared to the older model, the A-pillars are now 50mm further back and the roofline is lower. The rear door handles remain “hidden” as they are still located on the C-pillars.

PHOTO: Honda

Inside, DX models are equipped with a two-gauge instrument panel and a 4.2-inch LCD screen in the centre for pertinent information. The e:HEV, on the other hand, has a 7-inch TFT meter that displays key data, such as the power flow through the hybrid drivetrain.

Both models feature a 9-inch touchscreen interface for the infotainment system, which comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for convenience.

Honda says that backseat passengers now have an additional 35mm of legroom. For versatility, the rear bench’s ULTRA seats allow users to flip up the squabs, creating storage space for tall items.

Safety features

PHOTO: Honda

Both the HR-V DX and HR-V e:HEV models come with Honda Sensing, the brand’s suite of safety and driver assistance functions, as standard.

These include Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation, Collision Mitigation Braking System, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow. The latter should be useful in congested conditions.

Drivetrains

PHOTO: Honda

Just like the latest Jazz, the HR-V is also available as either a petrol or hybrid.

The DX has a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre inline-4 that’s capable of 116hp (118PS, 87kW) and 142Nm. The more powerful e:HEV has the same engine, but it is supplanted by a pair of electric motors powered by a lithium-ion battery.

The e:HEV provides a combined output of 129hp (131PS, 96kW) and 253Nm. Honda does not provide acceleration figures, but it is reasonable to assume that the hybrid version will be quicker than its petrol sibling.

Combined fuel economy figures are 17.2km/L for the DX and 23.3km/L for the e:HEV.

Pricing

PHOTO: Honda

The DX model is VES neutral and currently starts from $123,999. The e:HEV model, which is eligible for a $15k VES rebate, starts from $154,999.

HR-Vs model sold by Kah Motor come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty. The e:HEV models are further covered by a five-year hybrid battery warranty.

This article was first published in Torque.