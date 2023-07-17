All-new Hyundai Kona Hybrid showcases with Ioniq 6 in Singapore

Even as bespoke electric models like the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6 continue to blaze (or jolt) a new path forwards for Hyundai, the brand hasn't left behind fans of its combustion-engined model also seeking greener transport.

The second-generation Kona Hybrid is set to make an official return very soon to our shores, and was showcased in a private preview event on July 14, 2023, at Komoco Motors' Alexandra showroom.

Alongside the petrol-electric crossover, the all-electric Ioniq 6, which was recently launched, was also proudly displayed for a closer look.

More on the latter first - the Ioniq 6 marks the second EV from Hyundai to be built on its bespoke "E-GMP" platform, and brings in a shape and design arguably never seen before from the firm.

A key component of this distinctiveness is what we first saw on the Ioniq 5: A widespread use of 'Parametric Pixels' (unique, squarish-jewel like shapes), which are integrated into its head and rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and centre console indicator.

For optimised aerodynamic efficiency, the car comes in the form of a fastback sedan, albeit with an extremely slippery, teardrop-like shape.

Dubbed a 'streamliner' by Hyundai, its unorthodox form combines with a covered undercarriage to give it an incredibly low drag coefficient of 0.21Cd.

Add on the fact that the Ioniq 6 houses a 77.4kWh battery in its underfloor, and you get a remarkable WLTP-rated range of up to 519km.

Thanks to the E-GMP's ability to accommodate a high-voltage battery architecture, the fastback sedan also supports rapid direct current (DC) charging at a maximum speed of 350kW. Powered as such, a flat battery on the Ioniq 6's can see its state-of-charge reach 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The bespoke platform also lends itself to a generous wheelbase of 2,950mm (that's longer than on an E-Class, mind), while the front quarters are airy and neat. Twin 12.3-inch screens - full-touch for the infotainment display - also meet occupants up front.

But you've probably also clicked in for another star - and for those who aren't quite desiring a fully electric car yet, the second-generation Kona Hybrid promises to also be an eco-friendly, highly-modern next ride.

Immediately striking are the 'seamless horizon lamps' across the crossover's front and rear, in line with other ICE cars we've seen from Hyundai recently.

While no official powertrain details have been provided yet, Komoco Motors has confirmed that the car will be available with a Category A COE when launched. The Kona Hybrid is already available in other markets with a 1.6-litre inline-four engine.

Interestingly, to celebrate the crossover's identity (Kona is an actual place in Hawaii, and served as direct inspiration for the car's name), Komoco will soon also open up an experience space, named "Klub Kona", for customers to get up close with the car.

After being greeted by a feature wall displaying the car's front light bar, visitors will find themselves walking into a photobooth area, with an actual Hawaiian backdrop equipped with props like tropical-style shirts and sunglasses.

Towards the car, the eight surfboards flanking the walkway are coloured in the paintcoat options the Kona Hybrid will be available in - including the Neoteric Yellow of the car seen in these pictures. The car is also accompanied to the side by an information wall explaining its safety systems.

Klub Kona even includes a literal 'paint by numbers' corner, situated behind tables and seats for visitors to chat with product and sales representatives. Sgcarmart understands that visitors may approach staff members for accompanied tours of Klub Kona as soon as the car is officially launched in Singapore.

In second-generation form, the Kona retains its title one of Hyundai's most versatile models - it's offered with a turbocharged powertrain, as a hybrid, as a full-EV and even as the Kona N in other markets.

Speaking to members of the media at the preview event, Komoco Motors promised that the Kona Hybrid would be followed up with the Kona EV before year-end.

The brand also has more exciting news on the horizon: An entire lineup of either partially-electric or all-electric models is set to reach our shores successively over the next four quarters. Following the Kona EV, refreshed variants of the Avante Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid and Sante Fe Hybrid are all also Singapore-bound.

