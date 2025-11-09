The all-new Mazda CX-5 is a refined evolution

Walk through the bustling halls of the Japan Mobility Show (JMS) 2025 and you'll be filled with an immense sense of pleasure — facing the different concept cars that will soon go into production as well as innovative creations that contribute to a better future of mobility.

Some concepts stood out. Take Subaru for example. The Performance-E STI concept was nothing short of impressive. So was the Lexus Sport Concept, the Mazda Vision X-Coupe and the Suzuki Vision e-Sky. On the other hand, some production-ready vehicles were equally stunning, too.

Aging like fine wine

For instance, as Mazda's Kodo design philosophy continues to mature, so does its range of cars. At the bi-annual show, the all new Mazda CX-5, now in its third generation, made its global public debut. And it's certainly clear that Mazda has taken a bold yet calculated step forward.

See, the new SUV now sports a wider stance and a more upright front fascia, sharper LED lighting, and a new 'MAZDA' moniker across the tailgate, replacing the traditional brand logo. It's a subtle nod to premium aspirations, as it should have been. And while the design language has now changed for the better, the Mazda resemblance remains to be unmistakable.

Evolutionary and easy-going

That isn't a bad thing at all because evolution over revolution is always a smart play in the design book, and the folks at Mazda must have understood that when they created the CX-5. After all, why mess with a successful formula?

On the inside, from what we observed, the cabin has been reimagined and redesigned with high-quality leather, proper fit and finish, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen that runs on Google built-in software — the Japanese carmaker's largest yet.

The rotary dial has also been replaced, so are the rest of the physical buttons, which we suspect — like most modern electric vehicles today - will all be housed via the main screen in the centre.

Thankfully, Mazda kept the traditional gear lever to the centre console instead of moving it to the signal stalk - a feature I suspect only old school drivers like myself will truly appreciate.

Still, what we can all appreciate is the fact that rear occupants will benefit from increased head and legroom, all thanks to the increase in the car's dimensions and wheelbase.

The new CX-5 SUV now measures 4,690mm long, 1,860mm wide and it stands 1,695mmm tall, with a longer wheelbase of 2,815mm. It's also because of this that allows the new Mazda to have larger boot capacity compared to the current model, with an increase of about 61 litres.

New and improved

From what we understand, the Mazda CX-5 at the JMS 2025 comes equipped with a 24V 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-pot mild-hybrid powerplant that will produce some 190bhp and 250Nm of torque to all four wheels via a six-speed auto transmission.

The figures aren't far off the current model, but according to the Mazda folks here in Tokyo, the new SUV's powertrain has been recalibrated for smoother response and higher comfort levels.

I can't say much about the smoother response since I didn't drive the car, but the part about higher comfort levels does sound convincing since the materials used, space and design have been not only matured but also improved significantly over the current car.

Which is why it's safe to say on that front, the new Mazda offers a more premium feel compared to its peers like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, thanks to its design sophistication and interior quality.

Of course, with the hybrid boost, the RAV4 is the more powerful one, while the Honda has always been the better driver, but that remains to be seen when we get behind the wheel of the Mazda CX-5 when it arrives on our shores in the third quarter of 2026.

When it arrives here...

And when it does, the Mazda SUV should be placed competitively against its peers. Singaporean buyers, who value refinement, space and brand prestige, will likely find the new CX-5 appealing. Its blend of luxury and practicality makes it a strong contender in the SUV segment.

Of course, you and I will have to understand the fact that Mazda didn't reinvent the wheel with the new CX-5; the reinvention will come in 2028 with the new phase of cars that the brand has planned, which includes the Vision X-Coupe and Vision X-Compact concept cars.

But the Japanese carmaker has polished the car to near perfection. For Singapore, where space, style, and substance matter, this SUV could very well be a big hit.

Like I said, some production vehicles at the mobility show were equally stunning.

