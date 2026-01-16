All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA-class debuts in Singapore

Mercedes-Benz Singapore has launched the all-new CLA, which for the first time is available with either an internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain, or an electric one.

Like its predecessor, the new CLA has a shark nose-inspired front end that's dominated by a large panel (the ICE variant has a grille) with 142 stars that surround the large Mercedes-Benz star. Above them sit sleek headlamps that are 'linked' by a light band.

The latest CLA is larger than its predecessor. Measuring 4,723mm, it is about 40mm longer than before, while its wheelbase has increased by 60mm to 2,790mm, improving passenger space. The car also has a taller roofline, and a panoramic roof as standard.

Step inside and you'll find that the cockpit is now dominated by the MBUX Superscreen, which was introduced in the current E-Class. The Superscreen integrates the 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 14-inch infotainment display, and 14-inch screen for the front passenger.

Powering all these is the fourth-generation MBUX, now running on MB.OS. It is the first in-car infotainment system that integrates AI from Microsoft and Google. It allows, for instance, the MBUX Virtual Assistant to seamlessly switch between the Automotive AI Agent from Google and ChatGPT, depending on what the user asks it to do.

Other advanced features include MB.Drive Parking Assist 360, MB.Drive Parking Assist, and MB.Drive Assist, which help the driver with parking manoeuvres. The CLA models also have five radar sensors, eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a water-cooled computer.

To further enhance the CLA's upmarket vibe, five upholstery options, which include man-made leather, and sustainably produced leather, are available for the comfort seats. Trim surfaces come in open-pore wood, brushed aluminium, and anodised-look coatings. Customers can specify a Burmester 3D Surround Sound system with Dolby Atmos, featuring 16 speakers and an 850-watt amplifier.

There are currently two CLA models available. The range starts with the CLA200 AMG Line, which is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder producing 161bhp and 250Nm of torque. These figures give it a century sprint time of 8.0 seconds.

Th electric variant is the CLA250+ AMG Line Sport. Its motor puts out 268bhp and 335Nm of torque, allowing it to go from rest to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds. Fed by an 85.5kWh NMC battery, Mercedes-Benz claims this model has a driving range of 808km — the longest of any EV available in Singapore today.

The electric CLA is built on 800-volt architecture. With a 22kW AC charger, it takes 4.5 hours to juice up the battery from 0per cent to 100per cent. With a 320kW DC charger, it takes 22 minutes to charge from 10per cent to 80per cent.

The CLA200 AMG Line starts at $304,888, while the CLA250+ AMG Line Sport starts at $312,888 (both figures are correct at time of publication).

Car Model Price at press time including COE Mercedes-Benz CLA200 AMG Line 1.5 (A) $304,888 Mercedes-Benz CLA250+ AMG Line Sport 85.5kWh (A) $312,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.