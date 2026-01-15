All-new self charging Toyota Vios Hybrid launched at 2026 Singapore Motor Show

Unveiled as part of a three-model showcase at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, the Vios Hybrid is part of Toyota's multi-pathway approach to electrification, showing that there is no single route to decarbonisation as the RAV4 Full Hybrid and the bZ4X battery electric vehicle were also unveiled alongside it.

But our main focus is on the Vios Hybrid, offered for the first time in Singapore as a self-charging full hybrid. Its refreshed exterior features a low-profile bumper, sculpted side pontoons, six-window design, and sleek fastback silhouette for a dynamic, stylish presence that turns every drive into a statement.

Compact, efficient and easy to manoeuvre, the sedan's 1.5-litre hybrid electric powertrain is optimised for stop-start traffic and the tight spaces typical of urban environments. Power output is a cool 110bhp and 262Nm of torque, and it also delivers an impressive best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27km/litre and up to 972km on a full tank.

Beyond efficiency, the Vios Hybrid is designed with everyday practicality in mind. A spacious 460-litre boot provides ample space for groceries, luggage, or weekend gear, while the upgraded cabin introduces 64-colour ambient lighting to create a more refined in-car atmosphere.

Features such as its 360° view camera support confident parking in tight city spaces, and Toyota Safety Sense functions, which includes Pedal Misoperation Control and Front Departure Alert, further enhance safety and reassurance in everyday driving.

The Vios Hybrid is currently available for sale at a price of $179,888.

Car model Price as of press time (including COE) Toyota Vios Hybrid $179,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.