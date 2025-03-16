All-new Skoda Superb Combi unveiled

Skoda Singapore has taken the covers off the Superb Combi, the estate variant of the all-new, fourth-generation Superb. The Superb Combi is Skoda's flagship model here, and prices currently start from $222,900 with COE.

Previously, only the Superb fastback was sold here. Although the latest model is still available in this body style, Skoda Singapore has elected to bring in the Superb Combi instead. The move could be a smart one, as car buyers continue to shift away from sedans.

The new Superb Combi espouses Skoda's current design language. Up front is the brand's new grille, LED matrix head lights with the crystalline 'flying arrow' signature. Sharp lines can be found throughout the car's body, adding to its sporty vibe.

These include a Virtual Cockpit instrument panel, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and Skoda Smart Dials, which are rotary dials with haptic and digital elements. Among other functions, these dials can be used to control the temperature and seat settings.

Speaking of seats, the front seats are certified by Aktion Gesunder Rucken (AGR). This German association, whose name translates to 'Campaign for Healthier Backs', aims to help certify products that are back-friendly.

In addition to improved comfort, the new Superb Combi also offers greater spaciousness, thanks to a taller roofline for improved headroom, and a 40mm increase in overall length that enlarges boot capacity by 30 litres with the rear backrests in place. When folded, the overall volume expands to 1,920 litres.

Helping to raise its efficiency is a new mild hybrid system, along with ACT+, which, when certain conditions are met, deactivates two of the four cylinders to reduce consumption and emissions.

The new Superb Combi promises enhanced ride comfort with the latest-generation Dynamic Chassis Control called DCC Plus, which now uses two independent valves for the damping control in the compression and rebound phases.

In terms of safety, the Superb Combi's Front Assist system now also uses data from the front radar, in addition to the multifunction cameras. This improves its performance, while also enabling Predictive Cyclist Protection.

Car Model Price at press time including COE Skoda Superb Combi Laurin & Klement 1.5 (A) $222,900

[[nid:715160]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.