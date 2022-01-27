All-new Subaru BRZ will reach Singapore ‘soon’

Motor Image Enterprises has indicated that the all-new Subaru BRZ is due in Singapore “soon”.

The official agent has confirmed that it will sell both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic versions of the car. Prices start from $120,800 for the former, and $130,800 for the latter.

Both figures exclude COE. The BRZ name is an acronym that stands for “Boxer, Rear-wheel-drive, Zenith”. Like the first-gen model, it is still powered by a naturally aspirated engine.

But this time around, the flat-4 motor’s displacement is now 2.4-litres instead of 2-litres. Power is now up to 247hp (250PS) and 250Nm.

Manufactured at Subaru’s Gunma factory in Japan, the BRZ offers a completely new exterior and interior. Standard equipment includes sport-tuned Vehicle Stability Control with Track mode, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and a new digital instrument panel.

The sports car will also be offered in seven colours, including WR Blue Pearl, which is unique to Subaru. On that note, the BRZ’s twin, the Toyota GR86, is also expected to reach Singapore in the first half of 2022.

BRZ enthusiasts can register their interest at this link.

