All-new Suzuki Swift arrives in Singapore

First teased at The Car Expo in April, one of Singapore's most well-loved compact hatchbacks is now finally on sale here.

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has officially been launched on our shores, packing significantly refreshed styling, a more modern interior, and an updated powertrain over its predecessor.

Built on the same HEARTECT platform as the third-generation car, the all-new Swift is effectively unchanged in size, measuring out at just 3,860mm long and 1,735mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Nonetheless, the car's exterior design has evolved quite significantly — and in a way intended to exude "confidence and adventure".

The front is now dominated more clearly by a new piano-black grille, which is flanked by head lights with L-shaped light signatures, while the rear has gotten new three-dimensional combination tail lamps.

As with before, however, the car's protruding and rounded shoulder lines continue to emphasise its width, and give it a visually wide stance. The car also rides on 16-inch wheels, which sport new polished alloy rims.

Evolved styling aside, one notable change is the relocation of the Swift's rear door handles. Previously embedded and hidden within its C-pillars, these have now found their way back beneath the windows, for better ease-of-reach.

The interior of the all-new Swift has also been injected with a welcome dose of modernity without compromising functionality.

For starters, the car's new dual-tone (black and light-grey) dashboard is intended to give the car a more dynamic look. Taking centrestage too is a new factory-fitted 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen — similar to the one we first saw on the S-Cross — which comes with wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay natively.

You'll also notice the new array of buttons beneath. In place of the rotary knobs of old stand neater-looking tabs, paired with a digital control panel, for adjusting temperature and fan speed.

There's also less reason for your phone to run out of battery on-board, since there are more charging ports now: Two USB-A ports, and one USB-C one, up front.

But as mentioned earlier, the changes to the Swift are more than just skin-deep.

Pop the car's clamshell bonnet open and one will find a newly-developed 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine putting out 82bhp and 112Nm of torque on its own — capable of slightly more shove than the previous four-cylinder engine with the same displacement.

Apart from providing more torque for greater responsiveness, Suzuki states this new engine also promises reduced emissions, and is lighter than the previous unit. (On the note of weight savings, those who often bemoan the gradual weight gain of newer cars will be happy to note that the new Swift tips the scales at well under 1,000kg unladen: 945kg, to be exact.)

As with before, however, the car's new engine continues to be paired with a 12-volt mild hybrid system featuring a lithium-ion battery, integrated starter generator, and a revised electric motor with a maximum output of 2.3kW (3bhp) and 60Nm of torque.

While Suzuki hasn't declared figures for the system's combined output, it does state that this powertrain is mated to a newly-developed six-speed CVT, crafted to suit the new engine. Drivers will be able to play with the programmed set points via the car's paddle shifters, which are standard equipment.

With the efficiency gains enabled by the car's new powertrain, the brand is also claiming a combined fuel consumption of 20.4km/L. Impressively, the new Swift continues to be eligible for A2 VES banding.

Equipped with Suzuki Safety Support, the all-new Swift also comes with an enhanced range of safety assistance features that promise to make life on the road less stressful. Notably, the car now offers Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist in tandem.

The third-gen Swift already offered quite the range of colours for customers to choose from, but this new-generation car widens the palette even further.

Entirely new colours include a Cool Yellow Metallic and a Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic. Meanwhile, two older favourites — Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Burning Red Pearl Metallic (incidentally the colours you'll see in these photos) — have been given a new 'candy-like' finish.

This three-layer coat consists of a silver base coat that is first painted over with a transparent colour, then followed by another clear coat.

Those who opt for their Swift in dual-tone colours will also be happy to note that a new Mineral Gray Metallic roof has been added to the range, on top of the pre-existing Super Black Pearl.

The official launch of the fourth-gen Suzuki Swift comes as its authorised dealer, Champion Motors, officially kicks customer test drives off for the car. These are set to run all the way through the long National Day weekend, from Aug 9 to Aug 11, 2024 (Friday to Sunday).

The Suzuki Swift is now on sale, and test drives can be arranged at the Suzuki Singapore showroom, located at 10 Chang Charn Rd, #01-00 Link (THM) Building, Singapore 159639. Prices start at $146,888, inclusive of COE.

Car model Price as of press time (including COE) Suzuki Swift Mild Hybrid 1.2 DualJet Standard (A) $146,888 Suzuki Swift Mild Hybrid 1.2 DualJet Standard (Two-Tone) (A) $147,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.