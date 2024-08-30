All-new Toyota Camry makes Southeast Asian debut at Wisma Atria

Toyota has announced the arrival of the all-new ninth-generation Camry sedan with a launch event on Thursday (Aug 29) at Wisma Atria. The car's unveiling also marked the new Camry's Southeast Asian debut and will be sold only with a hybrid drivetrain for this generation.

Despite the market trending towards SUVs, Toyota expects the new Camry to be a strong seller for the brand. Ng Khee Siong, Managing Director of Inchcape Singapore, the official distributor for Toyota cars here, said on the sidelines of the launch event that it has already received almost 100 deposits for the vehicle, with the majority of them being existing owners looking to upgrade.

What's new on the Camry?

The car has been given a complete redesign, and now looks sleeker and sportier than its predecessor. The front is dominated by the 'hammerhead' style LED headlights and the striking grille design that gives the car an imposing stance.

At the rear, the taillights feature a thin C-shaped design and a boot lid that incorporates hints of a tail spoiler, further accentuating the car's sportiness.

The interior has also been given a significant upgrade, with an emphasis on luxury.

Rear passengers especially get a spacious back seat and hidden in the armrest are controls that can allow them to adjust the seats, air conditioning, audio system, and sunshades, a feature usually only found in high-end luxury cars.

Up front, the Camry now comes with a large 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen system that incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. Other premium features include a nine-speaker JBL audio system, fully electric and ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Camry is also equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver assistance technologies. The suite includes features such as Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Pre-Collision System.

For the first time, the Camry also comes with a voice assistant, called the Toyota Voice Agent. This allows drivers to activate functions simply by calling out "Hey Toyota" and speaking out simple commands to access features like navigation, audio, climate control or communication devices.

What about the drivetrain?

Powering the new Camry is a hybrid drivetrain that consists of a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 185hp and 221Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor with 134hp and 208Nm of torque. Toyota does not give total combined output figures of both drivetrains together, except the power output, which it says is 227hp.

The hybrid drivetrain is said to be exceptionally clean and efficient, with a claimed fuel economy figure of 5.1 litres per 100km. With a 50-litre fuel tank, this gives the Camry Hybrid a theoretical driving range of 980km when filled up. The car also qualifies for Band A2 of the Enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), giving it a $15,000 rebate off its Additional Registration Fee (ARF).

How much does it cost?

The new Camry Hybrid retails for $246,888 inclusive of COE, and is available in just one trim level for now, the Elegance. The car will be on display at a special pop-up showcase outside Wisma Atria from Aug 29 to Sept 8, between 10am to 10pm each day.

