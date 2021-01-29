All-new Toyota Harrier with panoramic roof launches at $161k

Borneo Motors launches the all-new Toyota Harrier, featuring a refined driving experience, new technologies, and the option for a hybrid drivetrain.

Toyota's authorised dealer, Borneo Motors, has today announced the debut of the all-new Harrier for Singapore.

Showcasing a Toyota first, the all-new Harrier features a panoramic roof with electrochromic glass that covers as far as back as overhead for the rear seat passengers, and when dimmed, allows soft light to penetrate the cabin, as if through traditional paper windows. Here's a look at other features that the all-new Harrier possesses:

PHOTO: Borneo Motors

1. Features and Tech

PHOTO: Borneo Motors

The all-new Harrier features a Heads-up Display, Digital Inner Mirror, Parking Brake Support, and Toyota Safety Sense, a suite of advanced safety fixtures that offer a greater peace of mind while driving.

The Digital Inner Mirror utilises a wide-angle high-definition camera to provide provides superior rear visibility information. With a clear and wide image unobstructed by passengers or luggage by this innovation, a superior rear visibility is ensured.

The mirror automatically reduces glare from vehicles and increases brightness of dark scenes, providing outstanding visibility for night drives.

Meanwhile, the Parking Brake Support with Front & Rear Parking Sonar in the all-new Toyota Harrier audibly warns you when front and rear sensors detect stationary objects or vehicles approaching from the rear.

If the system determines there may be contact, it will send an alert inside the vehicle and reduce engine power or apply brakes automatically.

The Toyota Safety Sense functions in the all-new Harrier include:

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Automatic High-Beam (AHB)

Lane Departure Alert (LDA)

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

2. Interior

PHOTO: Borneo Motors

The all-new Harrier employs low-contrast browns and blacks in its interior. Tactile synthetic leather is utilised to create the image of a natural-looking silhouette wrapped in thick leather, with bentwood-inspired wood tones and piping throughout, presenting a casual air of quality.

3. Improved driving experience

The all-new Harrier uses the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-K platform, which creates a highly rigid body with a low centre of gravity, in pursuit of both ride comfort, and vehicle driving performance that focuses on driver sensitivity.

The suspension system benefits from MacPherson struts at the front and a double wishbone setup at the rear. The suspension geometry has also been optimised to produce a rigid, well-balanced body. A focus on sightline movements ensures the vehicle moves in ways the driver can predict.

To improve steering convergence in the all-new Harrier, shock absorbers that ensure smooth pedal stroke even in very low speed ranges are used, enabling the driver to feel the tires gripping the road.

Active Cornering Assist (ACA) is employed for braking control to prevent understeering at corners. Coupled with an electric power steering system that responds quickly to steering wheel movement and provides light steering, this creates a feeling of comfort in the vehicle's responsiveness.

A commitment to addressing vibration and noise is demonstrated through the effective placement of sound-absorbing and vibration-controlling materials, and use of highly efficient sound-absorbing windows. As a result, the all-new Toyota Harrier achieves even greater comfort and quietness over a range of road conditions.

4. Drivetrain options and pricing

PHOTO: Borneo Motors

The all-new Toyota Harrier is available in the 2.0l Elegance trim and the 2.5l Hybrid Luxury trim.

The 2.0l variant punches out 170hp and 203nm of torque, and is capable of completing the century sprint in 9.7 seconds.

On the other hand, the Hybrid model available in Singapore will feature the Toyota Hybrid System (THS II) that uses a 2.5 liter Dynamic Force Engine (A25A-FXS) coupled to a permanent magnet synchronous motor, giving it a combined output of 215hp and 221nm of torque. The Harrier Hybrid completes the century sprint in a sprightlier 8.1 seconds.

Both variants of the all-new Harrier utilise a CVT transmission.

At press time, the Toyota Harrier 2.0 Elegance is priced at $160,888, whereas the Toyota Harrier 2.5 Hybrid Luxury is retailing for $173,888.

