The all-new Toyota Rav4 Hybrid is finally here in Singapore

Almost half a year since its preview at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, Toyota has finally launched the all-new, sixth-generation Rav4 Full Hybrid on our sunny shores.

The new model sees Toyota's signature SUV hammerhead front-end, with its front profile defined by automatic LED headlamps with adaptive high beam.

LED front fog lamps are seamlessly integrated into a sculpted bumper and grille, creating a clean, three-dimensional look.

Along the sides, pronounced fender flares, chiselled door panels, and Matt Black arch mouldings frame the car's 20-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, the distinctive LED taillights and Rav4 nameplate are integrated into a fullwidth horizontal design.

Further exterior features also include a roof-mounted spoiler and power back door with kick sensor.

Inside the all-new Rav4 Full Hybrid's cabin, a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and HUD present key driving information clearly, while a 10.5-inch touchscreen multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also features.

Also, Toyota's first straight shift-by-wire gear selector offers intuitive operation while freeing up space on the centre console.

Passengers in the front get to enjoy heated and ventilated seats, alongside other comfort features such as an acoustic windshield and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Practicality is further enhanced by two wireless smartphone charging pads, USB-C charging ports, a reversible centre armrest with dual cup holders, and 749 litres of boot space even with all the seats up.

In addition, the Rav4 Full Hybrid is the first model in Toyota's lineup to debut the latest Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, which features comprehensive updates to both its hardware and detection capabilities.

An upgraded camera and radar suite now delivers an increased detection distance of up to x1.7 and an expanded horizontal viewing angle.

This allows potential hazards to be identified earlier and with greater accuracy across a wider range of driving scenarios.

Recognition technology has also been enhanced to support more precise sensing, including improved turn signal recognition, vehicle detection, and broader intersection recognition.

Its enhanced front camera and radar improve object recognition and detection performance, enabling the system to support a wider range of real-world driving situations.

At the heart of the all-new Rav4 Full Hybrid is Toyota's fifth gen hybrid drive, built on the 2.5-litre A25A-FXS engine foundation.

It also receives drivetrain updates such as an improved Power Control Unit (PCU) and a lightweight lithium-ion battery pack.

Offering a combined 215bhp, this allows the all-new Rav4 Full Hybrid to hit a century sprint timing of eight seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

For interested customers, Toyota has said that its all-new Rav4 Full Hybrid can now be test driven and viewed at the brand's showrooms at 33 Leng Kee Road, Singapore 159102, and 17 Ubi Road 4, Singapore 408611.

Car model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Toyota Rav4 Hybrid 2.5 Premium (A) $253,888

[[nid:736867]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.