All the sakura-themed treats to celebrate the spring season

Miss being able to catch the iconic cherry blossoms in bloom in Japan? Check out these places where the celebrated Spring blossom gets the spotlight with these sakura-themed food, desserts and drinks.

1. Breadtalk

It’s a pink party at Breadtalk, which has rolled out a series of nine pink-toned treats to welcome the Spring season, from a vanilla chiffon cake with raspberry rose coulis and strawberry white chocolate cream ($44.80) to a strawberry and cream Swiss roll ($8.80) as well as a Strawberry Donut ($2.80).

Included in the mix is the Sakura Anpan ($2), with a soft bun filled with a toothsome combination of Taiwan-imported red bean paste and salted sakura cherry blossoms.

The limited-time products are available at all BreadTalk outlets island-wide and online at

www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop from now till April 18, 2021.

2. Ippudo Mandarin Gallery

Apart from new menu items, Ippudo Mandarin Gallery has taken the sakura theme a notch by dressing up its restaurant in Japan’s springtime bloom.

The outlet-exclusive cherry blossom-infused additions include the Ohanami Sakura Cocktail ($7 per glass), which is made with premium Kyoho Umeshu from Ippudo’s hometown, Fukuoka Prefecture.

It comes topped with a floating cherry blossom and is further prettied up with a dusting of festive pink sprinkles for an Instagrammable tipple.

Sink your teeth into the pillowy soft, chewy Ohanami Sakura Umegaemochi, a traditional Japanese dessert originating from Fukuoka Prefecture.

Real sakura blossoms elevate the rice cake, which is also filled with sweet Azuki bean paste, and you can pair it with a pot of hot Sakura Green Tea infused with a whole Sakura flower.

Ippudo is at #04-02 to #04-04 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897.

3. Kuriya Japanese Market

Kuriya Japanese Market is ushering Springtime in with an array of sakura-themed snacks, sushi and desserts.

The slew of over 20 specials includes exclusive sushi creations topped with Sakura shrimp, like the Sakura Ebi Inari with beancurd pockets, Sakura Hako Sushi, a trio of Japanese sea bream, salmon, and tuna on rice, as well as the outlet-exclusive Sakura Tai Chirashi Don, only available at Kuriya Japanese Market Great World.

This spotlights Japanese sea bream, and rose-shaped salmon sashimi with salmon roe topping a bowl of sakura shrimp-flavoured sushi rice.

Available from April 1 – May 31, 2021. Kuriya Japanese Market is at multiple locations including Chinatown Point, Great World (within &JOY Dining Hall), Jurong Point, Nex (within Shokutsu Ten Japanese Food Street, Causeway Point, Tampines 1 (#B1-07), Tiong Bahru Plaza, and Northpoint.

4. Crossroads at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Crossroads at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has launched a slew of sakura-infused Roku Gin cocktails ($10.80++ each); the Japanese craft gin is created with six botanicals, which include sakura leaves and blossoms.

Among the seven cocktails is the Roku Fierce, a twist on a classic Negroni-style cocktail, with the craft gin’s floral notes mingling with spiced liquer, Aperol and Antica Bitters. Or if you love a good Gin & Tonic, go for the Roku Blossom, refreshed with hints of grapefruit.

Then there’s the delightful Yuki-No-Hana that’s brightened with sakura syrup, Lillet Blanc, elderflower liquer and lemon juice. For a multi-layered medley of flavours, try the Roku Spring Fling, which pairs, the gin with cranberry, rhubarb and cardamom, lime juice and Cointreau.

5. Janice Wong

Janice Wong’s Spring Sakura Pastry Box ($51.40) is as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the tastebuds. While they aren’t infused with cherry blossoms, they come in the prettiest pink hues, as well as sakura-inspired shapes.

You can look forward to a Strawberry Basque Cheesecake, Strawberry Almond Tart, Strawberry Rice Pudding Tart and Strawberry Yoghurt Bon Bons – perfect for gifting or for yourself.

Order it online on Janice Wong Singapore’s website.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.