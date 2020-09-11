All smart shoppers do their shopping at these malls

Now that we’re all stuck in Singapore, you might be wondering where to go or what to do during the weekends. If your answer is shopping (or window-shopping), why not head west? By that, we mean the west of Singapore.

Don’t be too quick to dismiss that there’s nothing to do there because it is home to the West Cluster malls – comprising IMM, JCube and Westgate, all within walking distance of each other and connected by the J-Walk link bridge – where you can find everything you need.

In fact, there are even more reasons why you should go west for your next shopping trip. From Sept 11 to 30, 2020, you’ll be able to redeem cash vouchers so you can go back and spend more to get even more savings!

All you need to do before you head down is download the CapitaStar App on your mobile phone. This allows you to scan the receipts of your purchases to earn STAR$® so you can redeem eDeals and vouchers that can be used on your future shopping trips.

How you can earn rewards at West Cluster malls (IMM, JCube and Westgate)

1. Get a $10 CapitaVoucher

PHOTO: West Cluster

When you spend at least $80 at any fashion, beauty or health store at the West Cluster malls (IMM, JCube and Westgate), you’ll earn 10,000 STAR$® from Sept 11 to 30, 2020 in your CapitaStar App account, which allows you to redeem a $10 CapitaVoucher.

Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions at IMM and Westgate respectively, and the first 500 redemptions at JCube. Maximum three combined receipts within the same day from the same mall. Limited to one redemption per shopper, per mall, per day. Other T&Cs apply.

2. Get a $10 e-voucher to shop more

The more you shop, the more STAR$® you collect on your CapitaStar App. Check out what a great deal you get when you shop at IMM, Westgate and JCube malls: Just 100 STAR$®, which is the equivalent of 10 cents, gets you a $10 eVoucher that you can use at these participating beauty, spa and wellness outlets:

IMM: Aibi Outlet JCube: Avone Beauty Secrets Westgate: BabySPA, BodyPerfect, ECCO, Estetica, Glow 2 Go, Joyre TCMedi Spa, Jurlique, Sulwhasoo, Platinum Yoga

Limited to a maximum of three eVouchers per shopper, per brand on a first-come, first-served basis, and while stocks last. T&Cs apply.

3. Get rewards for online shopping too

Not ready to deal with the crowds? Shop in the comfort of your home via CapitaLand Malls’ e-commerce platform, www.eCapitaMall.com. To enjoy a savings of $20 with a minimum spend of $60, don’t forget to enter “WEST20OFF” when you cart out. Valid from Septe 18 to 30, 2020, only.

For a list of participating brands, visit www.eCapitaMall.com.

Where we love to shop at West Cluster Malls

Need some shopping ideas? We’ve picked out 10 stores that you can visit:

1. If you’re looking to stock up on bath and body care

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: The Body Shop Outlet, #01-137 IMM

Can’t travel? Create your own holiday spa retreat with The Body Shop bath and body care products. There are scrubs to exfoliate the skin, soaps and shower gels to wash away stress, as well as lotions and body butters to keep skin velvety soft and smooth. More importantly, there are a variety of scents to choose from, to suit every mood.

2. If you’re looking for investment-worthy jewellery

PHOTO: Unsplash

Visit: Poh Heng Jewellery, #01-25 IMM

Add a little bling to your life at Poh Heng Jewellery. Choose from a wide range of delicate necklaces, rings and bracelets for everyday wear. If you prefer something that stands out, there are also intricate statement-making pieces that are guaranteed to turn heads.

3. If you’re looking for something to ease the WFH aches

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: OSIM Outlet, #02-40 IMM

Spending all your time in front of your computer can leave your neck, shoulders and back feeling tensed and tight. Even your eyes can feel tired and strained at the end of the day. Relieve your aches with OSIM’s comprehensive range of lifestyle products as you enjoy a soothing massage in the comfort of your own home. Our faves include the portable massagers that focus on specific areas that need the most TLC.

4. If you’re looking for affordable workwear

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: iORA, #01-29/30/31 JCube

Heading back to the office soon? With uncertain times ahead, it’s perfectly understandable if you want to tighten your wallet. At iORA, you won’t have to compromise on style and price as the store offers wallet-friendly workwear and smart casual outfits that you will look good in.

5. If you’re looking to treat yo’self

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: Beauty Nails Spa, #02-15A JCube

Pamper yourself and give your nails a makeover. You’ll be spoilt for choice with the variety of options: acrylic, silk, fibreglass wraps, classic polishes and mesmerising nail art. Besides nail services, you can also book yourself in for waxing services for your arms and legs too.

6. If you’re looking to get matching accessories with your man

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: Couple Lab, #02-21A JCube

Rings aren’t the only accessories you can match with your other half. This couple-concept jewellery store offers a wide range of accessories from necklaces and pendants to bracelets and, of course, rings too. It also offers personalised laser engraving services for that extra-special touch.

7. If you’re looking for new lingerie to feel sexy

PHOTO: Unsplash

Visit: Sorella Outlet, #01-63 IMM; Sorella, #B1-36 Westgate

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw by treating yourself to some new lingerie that instantly makes you feel more confident and sexy. In fact, it’s one of the easiest self-care acts that you can do for yourself.

8. If you’re looking for everyday sneakers to take you anywhere

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: Superga, #02-41 Westgate

Are kicks your wardrobe staple? Then you’ve got to invest in a comfy pair of Supergas. We love the brand’s signature sneakers, slip-ons and flatforms (especially great if you need a little extra height). They’ll take you everywhere from exploring the West Cluster malls to beachside brunch dates with your besties. The clincher: They go with everything from dresses to jeans and even casual suits.

9. If you’re looking to channel athleisure on weekends

PHOTO: Unsplash

Visit: FILA Outlet, #02-01 IMM; FILA #01-29 Westgate

Comfortable and stylish, the fresh athletic wear from FILA will take you from the gym to lunch with friends with ease. Plus, with its signature logoed pieces and chunky trainers, you’ll be slaying the “newtro” trend with this cult sportswear label.

And the best part of all: You’ll be earning plenty of rewards with your shopping.

10. If you're looking to update your beauty wardrobe

PHOTO: Pexels

Visit: Sephora, #01-23/24 Westgate

A haven for beauty junkies, Sephora has everything you need to unleash your inner makeup artist. Boasting a wide variety of brands from cult favourites to classic staples, along with a huge array of products – foundations to eyeshadows and lipsticks, and not forgetting skin, body and hair care products, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

All images are for illustration purposes only.

This article is brought to you by West Cluster Malls — IMM, JCube and Westgate.