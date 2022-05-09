All of Us Are Dead star Yoon Chan-young is the first ambassador for Coach Korea

He started out acting when he was 13, having sealed roles in several films and shows, including Mothers, Birthday, Dr. Romantic, The Bride of Habaek, The King in Love, Still 17, Do You Like Brahms, and more recently, the Netflix hit series All of Us Are Dead.

But the breakout star’s talent goes beyond just acting. At the prime age of 21, Yoon Chan-young has not only established himself as an amazing actor but he is also the first ambassador for Coach Korea, joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Michael B Jordan and Jeremy Lin.

As part of his partnership with the House, the star will be included in advertising campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear in the Spring 2022 season.

“I was surprised, excited and proud to become the first Korean ambassador for Coach, a global brand with such a long tradition and heritage,” said Yoon Chan-young. “It’s a pleasure and honour to work with a brand that shares the values I believe to be important.”

In a recent interview with the actor himself, Yoon opened up about his style inspirations, what he liked most from the new collection by Coach, and some of the challenges he faced while filming All Of Us Are Dead.

His style inspirations

PHOTO: Coach

When it comes to style, many draw inspirations from friends and family, celebrities, magazines or even fashion brands. And in this case, Yoon shared that he usually gets his inspiration from the latter. “Coach has been a great style inspiration for me.

I have been able to experiment with different styles through the photoshoots with Coach as well as the fashion items Coach has given me as gifts. These new styles I try out continue to inspire me,” he said.

How his sense of style changed over the years

PHOTO: Coach