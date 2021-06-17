All you need to know about collagen: Does it work?

We first saw luxurious collagen creams back in the '80s, but we soon learnt that unfortunately the molecules were too big to penetrate the skin - rendering them a waste of time (and money!). But we've come a long way since then, with collagen now available in pills, powders, drinks and snacks.

We break down exactly what collagen is, its benefits and how you can effortlessly get it into your morning routine.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a structural protein that makes up almost 80 per cent of our skin. It's what gives you a nice firm, fresh complexion. However, we lose one per cent per year starting in our 20s and more with sun exposure, smoking and pollution - yikes!

How do we take it?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Pure collagen peptide powders are odourless, tasteless and can be mixed into any drink, hot or cold. But which type? Look for marine collagen, which has the type best suited to beauty. It's rich in an amino acid essential to skin and will enhance hydration and reduce wrinkles.

ALSO READ: 3 foolproof & affordable ways to reduce premature ageing

Does it work?

A 2019 review in Journal of Drugs in Dermatology found collagen peptides can increase skin elasticity, collagen density and hydration.

Research shows that you should see the skin become more hydrated, then notice a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles in about six to eight weeks. By 12 weeks you should notice an increase in elasticity and firmness.

Is it safe?

Marine collagen is derived from the skins and scales of wild-caught or sustainably farmed fish and should be tested for heavy metals and microbes to meet strict food standards.

Can't I just eat more protein?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Yes, but it may not work as well. Collagen peptides have the perfect molecular size for absorption and the right combination of amino acids to support collagen synthesis.

I'm vegetarian!

Try 'collagen boosters' with nutrients like vitamin C. There's also new nano-collagen eye patches with impressive results, or collagen-stimulating skincare such as peptides and retinal. Retinal prevents the breakdown of collagen, thickens the skin and stimulates collagen and elastin production.

ALSO READ: 5 animal cruelty-free skincare brands you should support

Glowing greens

PHOTO: Unsplash

Try this collagen beauty smoothie for your best skin yet! Combine one banana, half cup frozen mango, one cup of loosely packed baby spinach, two tbsp nut butter, half cup pineapple juice, half cup water, and a serving of your collagen powder into a blender and blitz.

Add more water to reach your desired consistency. Serve with one tbsp chia seeds on top. Yum!

Baking lovers!

PHOTO: Unsplash

Collagen powder can be added to just about everything. Why not bake up a big batch of collagen cookies or beautifying banana bread?

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.