All you need to know about Qatar's visa on arrival

Being ‘the most open country in the Middle East’, Qatar allows citizens from over 95 countries to obtain a visa waiver on arrival in the country. Passengers from eligible countries can now apply for Qatar visa on arrival visa hassle-free by simply going through some procedures and requirements.

Here is all you need to know about Qatar visa on arrival along with its procedure, requirements, the countries eligible to apply for the visa, and more.

Qatar visa on arrival 2022 latest news

As per some sources, the visa on arrival service to Qatar has now resumed after it was suspended in 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, over 95 countries around the world are eligible to obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar.

Qatar visa on arrival eligible countries

The Qatar visa on arrival allows nationals of 95 eligible countries to obtain a visa waiver upon arrival to Qatar by presenting a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket.

The nationals of these countries do not require any prior visa arrangements before travelling to Qatar. Visitors intending to stay in Qatar must hold a valid hotel booking for the duration of the stay.

Find the best prices for hotels in Qatar

The countries eligible for the Qatar visa on arrival will, however, be divided into two categories depending on the types of visa on arrival they are eligible for.

90-day stay period

For nationals of the countries listed below, the waiver will be valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips:

Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

PHOTO: Pexels

30-day stay period

For citizens of the following countries, a visa-free stay of 30 days is allowed from the date of issuance and may be extended for another 30 days.

Andorra, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Macau, Macedonia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, Rwanda, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, The United Kingdom, The United States , Uruguay, Vatican City, Venezuela

Rules for travellers from India

PHOTO: Pexels

Nationals of India can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:

Passport must be valid for at least six months

Return ticket must be confirmed

The arriving passenger must possess a minimum cash amount of USD 1400 or a valid credit card, this is applicable for the entire family

Hotel quarantine booking for the number of days is advised based on the latest travel advisory

Must be fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health and have completed a period of 14 days after the last dose

Must have a certificate confirming negative PCR test completed during the 72 hours from the time of arrival

Must have an electronic registration completed on the Ehteraz platform (www.ehteraz.gov.qa) to obtain the approval of the Ministry of Public Health before travelling

Please note that passengers from India, who have not received both doses of the vaccine 14 days prior to arrival will not be allowed to enter the State of Qatar.

Rules for travellers from Pakistan

PHOTO: Pexels

Similarly, nationals of Pakistan can also enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during single or multiple trips, with an option to extend for another 30 days, if the following terms and conditions are met:

Passport must be valid for at least six months

Return ticket must be confirmed

Hotel quarantine booking for the number of days is advised based on the latest travel advisory

The passenger must have a valid credit card

Must have a certificate confirming negative PCR test completed during the 72 hours from the time of arrival

Those coming directly from Pakistan should present a certificate of vaccination against polio

The duration of the visa can be extended only after confirming the return ticket.

Visa exemption for GCC countries

In addition to the countries eligible for visa-free entry to Qatar, nationals of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) also do not require a visa to enter Qatar.

Qatar visa on arrival requirements

Passengers from countries eligible for the Qatar visa on arrival can possess visa-free entry to Qatar and obtain a visa waiver on arrival if they meet the following requirements:

The passenger must be a citizen of an eligible country.

Must present a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months

Must possess a confirmed onward or return ticket.

Passengers intending to stay in Qatar must hold a valid hotel booking for the duration of the stay.

Passengers from Pakistan and India might also require: proof of fund or a credit card to be eligible for the Qatar visa on arrival. Make sure to carry an International Debit/Credit Card, under your name, with a minimum balance of QAR 5000. a bank statement from the last three months might also be required to prove that the balance is equivalent to QAR 5000.



Please note that passengers from India and Pakistan will have to go through some additional requirements to obtain the Qatar visa on arrival, as mentioned above.

Qatar visa on arrival application process

1. Ehteraz travel permit registration

Before applying for a Qatar visa on arrival, travellers eligible for visa-free entry must get pre-travel approval by registering on the Ehteraz website. Passengers will be notified as soon as their travel permit is approved. Make sure to download and print the travel permit, and keep it handy during your travel.

After this, passengers will be required to show the Ehteraz travel permit to their respective airline check-in agent.

Please make sure to download the Ehteraz mobile application prior to your departure to Qatar.

2. Visiting the immigration counter

Visit the Immigration counter in Doha, and show the officer your travel permit.

Submit all the required documents like Passport, Return or onward ticket, hotel booking confirmation, vaccine certificate and International Credit/Debit Card with three months’ bank statement (for India and Pakistan) to the Immigration Officer, and go through all the procedures and requirements the officer asks you to.

If confirmed, the Immigration Officer will fix a small sticker to your passport, marking the acceptance of a visa on arrival to Qatar.

Qatar visa on arrival fee

The Qatar visa on arrival is absolutely free of cost for all the travellers eligible for the visa. The extension or renewal of the Qatar visa on arrival is also free of cost.

Qatar visa on arrival extension

Passengers from countries eligible for the 30-day visa are the ones eligible to extend the Qatar visa on arrival for an additional 30 days. The visa extension can be done online through the Ministry of Interior portal, by following the steps given below:

Visit the Ministry of Interior (MOI) website from here.

Fill in all the details including, “Visa Number” (can be found on the sticker attached to your passport), “Passport Number”, and “Nationality”.

Enter the Captcha displayed on the screen, accurately.

Click on ‘Extend’.

Your Qatar visa on arrival will now be extended for 30 days.

This article was first published in Wego.