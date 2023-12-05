'Almost too good to be true': Canadian YouTuber is fascinated by Singapore's history, gives honest reaction during first visit

Steve and Ivana, from YouTube channel Jetlag Warriors, are avid travellers but they've never had the opportunity to explore Singapore.

Recently, the couple, along with Steve's parents, arrived in the little red dot and they were mightily impressed with what they saw.

Jetlag Warriors posted a YouTube clip last Saturday (Dec 2) about their Singapore trip, and how his family was blown away by the experience.

Given Steve's curiosity about Singapore's rise from its humble beginnings to becoming a modern city in one generation, it's understandable that their first stop was the National Museum of Singapore.

After learning about how Singapore gained independence in 1965 and its separation from Malaysia, Steve had quite the analogy for Singapore's relationship with our neighbours up north.

He likened it to Jerry Seinfeld and Elaine Venis from the iconic TV show Seinfeld.

"They are not together, but they are still friends," he said.

Food break

What's a vacation without good food? And in the context of Singapore, that means a trip to a hawker centre.

Steve and his travel gang opted for one of the more prominent ones in Maxwell Hawker Centre.

Something that immediately caught his eye is just how affordable it is to have a hearty meal in Singapore.

He's heard of how expensive a city Singapore can be but his plate of noodles with char siew, duck and roast pork came up to $7.

"I would say five-star food, quite good [and] for the price too," Steve said.

With taste and price on point, the general cleanliness and lack of language barrier made this an immensely positive experience for his family.

Steve confirmed: "Everyone working here seems to speak English very well so it's quite accessible for tourists."

Spotless, not just a 'concrete jungle'

While sitting at Merlion Park, Steve realised that there's really "lots to look at" in Singapore.

Marina Bay Sands is probably up there as one of the world's most notable buildings and next to it sits the ArtScience Museum which Steve describes as a baseball "catcher's mitt".

During their walk around the city centre, the YouTuber retracted his initial judgement of Singapore, saying it's actually "a lot more than just a concrete jungle".

When speaking to his mum, she was more struck by how clean the city-state is.

"There's no garbage on the streets, it's amazing," she said.

He agreed to her observations, claiming that it's "almost too good to be true."

There seemed to be many Singaporeans in the comments section, thanking Steve and his family for being so appreciative of the country.

One user encapsulates it beautifully, stating: "It is always a good reminder to us Singaporeans that what we take for granted, first time visitors would marvel at."

ALSO READ: 'Don't go to a shopping centre in Singapore unless you're rich': Aussie tourist reviews MBS

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.