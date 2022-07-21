'Am I the a****** for interrupting my husband's livestream after he forgot to change our daughter's diaper?'

"Am I the a******?"

One woman recently took to Reddit for advice after scolding her husband during a livestream when she found out he had neglected their daughter. She also explained the events that led up to her actions on the online forum.

Most of the top comments sided with the mum and expressed their sympathies. However, the mum still expressed her regret over her actions after updating her post.

Although we don't know about the husband's side, we understand why the mum acted the way she did. On the other hand, some people defended the husband's actions as the result of being passionate over a hobby.

Mum scolds husband during livestream for neglecting baby

The woman wrote that before the incident, she had reminded her husband to take care of their seven-month-old daughter while she went out to buy groceries.

After four hours, she was filled with anger upon learning that her daughter had remained the same state. Enraged, the woman called out the dad for failing to watch over their daughter.

The woman's 35-year-old husband has a YouTube channel with over 14,000 followers. According to her, the husband has frequently been doing livestreaming despite all their parental duties and responsibilities.

"He keeps saying that his followers are good for his mental health," said his wife. "Engaging with them weekly makes him become better at socialising and communicating."

Days before the incident, the man expressed his desire to do more livestreams to boost his channel's fanbase. However, this led him to neglecting his duties at home.

Concerning this, the woman tried to find a common ground with him by working out a schedule for his livestreams. Unfortunately, her suggestion lead to nothing as her husband continued to focus on his channel.

He started initiating spontaneous livestreams, leaving his wife to care for their daughter by herself.

Husband says his wife ruined his channel

While on her grocery run, the woman kept checking up on her husband. She didn't expect much from him because of his recent actions.

Her husband repeatedly told her that everything was fine and that their child was sleeping.

"I started getting this weird feeling something was wrong because she must've been hungry or needed a diaper change," she said.

The father kept insisting that everything was fine. The woman's motherly instincts started to kick in, and she decided to return home immediately. She then discovered that her husband was not with their child and had failed to take care of her.

"I went into the bedroom and saw that my daughter was awake, and her diaper wasn't changed," she said. "Worse was that her bottle [wasn't] even touched."

She then looked for her husband all over their house only to find him in his office livestreaming.

"I was beyond seething. I barged into the office and saw him sitting," she said. "He was trying to turn his mic off and [was] telling me to stop, but I didn't stop."

She also added that she struggled to contain her anger while calling him out. She didn't stop scolding her husband while he tried to turn off the stream.

"He freaked out on me, saying I just ended his entire channel and destroyed his fanbase for interrupting his livestream and embarrassing and scandalised him like that [sic]."

The whole ordeal led to a huge fight and the woman ended up staying at her mum's house.

9 duties and responsibilities of parents to their children

Some may excuse the husband's behaviour as a result of being passionate over a hobby. However, we cannot deny that he neglected his duties as a father while his wife was out.

Once your baby is born, there will be no turning back. The duties and responsibilities of the parents to their kids will never end.

Becoming a parent comes with significant responsibilities, and it is essential for parents to provide a child with unconditional and selfless love.

However, how would you feel if you noticed that your partner is neglecting their parental duties?

