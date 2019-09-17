Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

PHOTO: Pixabay
Cromly

Got limited bathroom space? No worries, you can still turn it into a stylish nook.

HDB bathrooms are often limited in space. So most homeowners don't focus on its design and style that much.

For these homes, however, space challenges were never a problem.

Soak up some inspiration from the bathrooms below on how you can elevate the style of your bath space:

1. HIS AND HERS BATHROOM

PHOTO: Studio FourtyFour

If you think his and hers bathrooms are only for celebrity homes, think again!

This 4-room BTO in Telok Blangah Parcview has creatively used colour schemes to create a distinction between two separate baths.

Aside from the opposing monochromatic schemes, the two bathrooms mirror each other in terms of design where the mosaic and homogeneous stone-textured tiles line the upper and lower half of each wall, as well as the quartz vanity sinks.

2. SPACIOUS VANITY

PHOTO: Free Space Intent 

This bathroom in an HDB flat in Woodlands used light colours, natural textures, and wood elements to give the space a sense of comfort and serenity.

See that spacious vanity? Made of light wood theme, this scene stealer made the bathroom appear brighter and airy.

3. BLACK AND WHITE BEAUTY 

PHOTO: Space Atelier

If you want to make your space look more open and brighter, get inspiration from this 5-room HDB flat in Bukit Batok.

In contrast to the overall look of the space, the shower walls and floors are layered with black tiles while the modern glass walls replaced the traditional walls to make the space look less cramped.

Also, the acrylic box in the bathroom's ceiling created a cleaner and more streamlined look. 

4. WHITE WONDERLAND

PHOTO: Distinctidentity

This HDB Maisonette in McNair Rd is to die for!

With its carefully curated palette and clever layout, the bathroom evokes comfort and calmness perfectly.

You can separate zones in your bathroom by creatively putting a dry zone from the shower to accommodate multiple users in one space.

The shower zone is full of unique design ideas with its white wall tiles contrasting the decorative tiles on the floor.

While the dry corridor area used dark wood laminates to match the parquet floor.

5. RUSTIC CHARM 

PHOTO: The Local INN.terior

Get inspiration from this lovely and warm rustic 5-room BTO flat in Punggol that is packed with character and oozing with style.

One way to creatively spruce your rustic space is to add elements that will recreate the airy feel of a large barn-style home.

The bathroom's bluish grey floating vanity naturally pops out of the space's overall earthy and muted tone.

Sometimes, you really don't need to add a lot of things to make your bathroom stand out.

It is often the simplicity that is brought about by your simple furnishings that create an authentic artsy space that you dream of.

This article was first published in Cromly.

