Amazon Singapore Beauty Fair: 10 deals you need to know about

If you’re a beauty fanatic, you would know that makeup, skincare and wellness products can add up quickly. If you’re looking to stock up on your beauty needs (and wants) — and get everything for a fraction of their original prices, keep reading.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up all of the best deals of the inaugural Amazon.sg Beauty Fair that’s happening from now till Sept 28. Aside from hard-to-pass-up discounts, Amazon Prime members can also enjoy a free one-day domestic delivery for selected items with no minimum spend and free international shipping for selected items over $60.

Bioderma Sensibio H20, 250ml

The French girl staple may have been formulated two decades ago, but it still remains a cult-favourite thanks to its gentle formula that’s clinically proven to remove 99 per cent of makeup, 98 per cent of pollutants and 78 per cent of heavy metals — all without stripping the skin. In addition to removing makeup, this hardworking micellar water also cleanses and tones the skin.

Normally $28.90, now $17.31

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Ultra Light Moisturiser, 141ml

Great for those with sensitive skin, this lightweight hydrator is chock full of skin-loving ingredients such as chia seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, vitamin C and E. Normally $43, now $30.10

Vichy Mineral 89, 50ml

In addition to skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, this drugstore favourite is packed with Vichy's signature thermal mineralising water to offer deep hydration without any stickiness. Normally $60, now $45.33

Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion, 200ml

This mushroom-infused formula helps to soothe red, irritated skin and keeps it moisturised. Normally $63, now $34.70

Skin Inc Pure Recovery Dew, 30ml

A heavy-duty multi-tasker with a lightweight consistency that moisturises, primes, protects and heals skin all at the same time. Normally $72, now $57.60

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+ with Pump, 125ml

This dermatologist-developed formula combines all-day hydration with skin-strengthening ingredients. The result? Supple, plump and smooth skin.

Normally $60, now $45

La Mer The Moisturising Soft Cream, 30ml

La Mer The Moisturising Soft Cream counts its microscopic moisturising spheres and lime tea as its primary ingredients. It hydrates and smoothes skin while protecting it against environmental aggressors.

Normally $300, now $225

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream, 50 ml

Fresh's clever formula contains hyaluronic acid to deliver a dose of moisture to the skin, whilst added damask rose helps strength skin's barrier — which is essential for skin to hold moisture and keep itself protected. Normally $70, now $52.50

SK-II Facial Treatment Gentle Cleanser, 120g

On the hunt for a glow-giving cleanser? Look no further than SK-II's Facial Treatment Gentle Cleanser that is packed to the brim with nourishing ingredients such as the brand's patented Pitera that will leave skin soft, smooth and radiant. Normally $93, now $69.75

Laneige Water Bank Sherbet Cream, 50ml

A refreshing moisturising cream is the perfect way to cool down instantly and this freeze-to-use formula that is made of mild natural extracts and mineral ingredients is an absolute treat to use. Normally $52, now $39

