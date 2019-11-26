Amazon's best-rated infant and toddler car seats parents should totally invest in

PHOTO: Pixabay
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

Car seats are arguably one of the most important items any new parent will need.

From bringing their little one from the hospital to shuttling them to and fro for various classes, the car seat is an essential item for any family.

In Singapore, according to the Road Traffic Rules, parents are required to ensure their child below the height of 1.35m wears a child restraint appropriate for his/her height and weight.

So in order to get the best car seat that ensures your child is comfy and safe, we listed the 5 best-rated car seat from Amazon Singapore.

1. GRACO EXTEND2FIT CONVERTIBLE CAR SEAT, GOTHAM

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $233.64

Graco's car seat is for rear-facing infants and toddlers who weigh between 1 to 30kg. It also has an adjustable 4-position extension panel which provide an additional 5-inch legroom allowing your child to ride safely rear-facing longer.

Author review:

Graco's car seat can last you a long time, even after your infant has grown into a toddler because of its weight capacity. Parents can also be sure it can last a long time because of its steel-reinforced frame and energy-absorbing foam for effective impact energy management.

In terms of safety, this car seat has also been extensively tested to last rigorous car crashes and exceeds US safety standards. Totally worth checking out!

2. JOIE TRILLO CAR SEAT, EMBER

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $130.49

Meant for children weighing between 15 to 36kg, Joie Trillo's car seat contains breathable fabrics and a side impact protection for added security for your child's head, body, and hips. It also has a one-hand 7-position height which accommodates children of all sizes.

Author review:

Its essentials features like 2 tuck-away cupholders hold little one's milk bottles and padded arm-rests for a comfy ride-making it a great investment for parents. The car seat also is removable so if your child spills or has a little accident, you can wash the covers with no problems!

3. CAPELLA CLASSIC INFANT CAR SEAT, BLACK, 20 COUNT

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $169

The Capella car seat can take weights up to 10kg, has a reversible handle and can be used as a car seat and carrier. It is compatible when used with Capella strollers to convert into a Travel System.

Author review:

This car seat is designed to make your little one's car ride as easy and comfortable as possible - especially with its rocking system and 0.3 shock absorber. Besides that, the car seat also doubles as a carrier and has a 5-Point Safety Harness.

4. SAFETY 1ST DISNEY BABY GROW & GO 3-IN-1 CONVERTIBLE CAR SEAT, SIMPLY MINNIE, ONE SIZE

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $296.82

Safety 1st's car seat is built for extended use through 3 stages: rear-facing 2-18 kg, forward-facing 10-30 kg, and belt-positioning booster 18-45 kgs. It also has harness holders and side impact protection to keep your child safe.

Author review:

This car seat is great for parents who want to use it for a long time. From your first ride together coming home from the hospital to football day car pools, the 3-in-1 Grow and Go car seat will give your child a safer and more comfortable ride.

For newborns to growing toddlers, The Grow-and-Go can be used in the rear-facing position. It also includes two comfortable grow-with-baby pillows to give your new travel companion a snug fit, and they easily remove as your baby outgrows them.

5. EVENFLO EVOLVE PLATINUM 3-IN-1 COMBINATION BOOSTER SEAT, CHARCOAL STRIPE

PHOTO: Amazon

Price: $299.15

Evenflo's platinum booster seat offers a 3-in-1 design that functions as a harness booster, high-back booster, or a no-back booster seat supporting children from 10 to 54kg and infant or toddler ages of at least 12 months. 

Safety-wise, it has exceeded US federal safety standards and features the latest side impact protection.

Author review:

This car seat features an innovative design allowing you to transition the seat between 3 different modes of use. This seat can be used as a harness booster, high-back booster, and a no-back booster.

It's sporty-style elements and its the dual cup holders will also appeal to children.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

