American expat shares why he chose to relocate to Singapore and 'it's not because of the salary'

Though he could be earning much more if he had taken up a job in New York, one American chose to settle down in Singapore instead.

It's already been six years since he moved to our little red dot but in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube platform, Living in the Lion City, he shared why he took a pay cut to be here.

"Believe it or not, it's not because of the salary," he said in the clip published last Saturday (March 16).

As he strolled around Gardens by the Bay, he pointed out how clean Singapore is.

"It's amazing how everything is very well maintained," the American expatriate, who's living here with his wife and daughter, praised.

"You have thousands and thousands of people walking every hour and there's not a single piece of garbage or trash on the ground. There's not a single graffiti on these beautiful white pillars."

He also noted that there are no homeless people or beggars on the streets.

"This is how a country that is very well run looks like."

He attributed these to our strict laws and said that this is why Singapore "stands out" and "nothing even comes close".

"Because even though some countries have laws, and I believe all of them do, the level of enforcement varies from country to country," he said, adding that "Singapore knows how to enforce them".

High salary can't compare to safety

The American revealed that if he had taken up a job in New York, he could be earning 30 to 40 per cent more.

"Salaries in Singapore are actually 30 to 40 per cent lower compared to New York.

"If I came here or if I wanted to go somewhere to maximise my salary, it would be the United States," he said bluntly.

"But I prefer the law and the order of society where everybody is just respectful. A society that you want to be a part of. That's how I see Singapore."

In other videos, he had also shared more about what made him "fall in love" with the country.

In fact, the American said that there are "probably 200 experiences" that convinced him to move here.

For instance, he loves how Singapore looks like a "beautifully, well-cultivated jungle".

"All the buildings and the roads are simply part of the jungle," he noted.

He also recounted a time where he stayed at Hilton Garden Inn at Little India and was blown away by the view from his room, which had a mix of high-rise buildings and two-storey shophouses.

"I saw how beautifully the tradition and the history blended with the modern city. It was just one of the most beautiful views I have ever seen," he said.

The American also called Singapore the "prototype of the city of the future" as Singapore is a melting pot of different cultures, religions and values that have managed to peacefully coexist over the years.

AsiaOne has reached out to Living the Lion City for more details.

In the comments, netizens welcomed the American to Singapore.

Several netizens also agreed that strict laws are necessary, with one stating that we should "never ever go soft on drug and crime".

However, there was also one local who decided to provide a different perspective of Singapore.

They shared that while it's nice to live here for a few years, long-term stay and retirement is "a bad choice" because there is "no soul and spirit".

