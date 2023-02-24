American stock car racing debuts in Singapore

American motorsport fanatics no longer have to endure an 18 hour flight to get their US racing fix. That’s because you’d be able to catch US Legend Cars racing on local soil come August.

Promoter Goodstock Motorsports and its US Legend Cars partners signed an agreement at Our Tampines Hub to officially bring the world of stock car racing to Singapore. The signing ceremony was also attended by the Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim.

PHOTO: Motorist

The inaugural event will take place from the 11th to the 13th of August, and is part of the first edition of Goodstock Speedfest. 30 drivers will take to 400 metre long temporary track at Changi Exhibition Centre, with estimated top speeds in excess of 200 km/h.

Seven nationalities will be present at the event, with drivers from the United States, Britain, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and there’d also be representatives from Singapore too. $150,000 will be up for grabs, with the overall winner walking away with $100,000.

PHOTO: Motorist

A star-studded driver roster is expected, with pedigreed drivers from various American categories such as NASCAR and Indycar.

The 30 drivers will be divided into three groups for their heats. Each individual race will be 15 laps long, and the top four drivers will secure a spot in the finals. The remaining drivers will compete for the finals through a 15-lap Last Chance Qualifier Races and the 25-lap Hooligan Race.

PHOTO: Motorist

It is definitely a very different kind of motorsport than what we’re used to for sure, but it shouldn’t make this any less exciting!

This article was first published in Motorist.