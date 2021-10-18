American-style diner The Beast is closing on Nov 10, has 1-for-1 chicken & waffles promo as a goodbye 'gift'

The pandemic hasn't been the easiest on the F&B industry. Across the past few months, we've seen many eateries shutter.

American-style restaurant The Beast, known for its Southern comfort food, is the next in line to call it quits as it does not plan on renewing its lease, it announced on Oct 16. Its last day of operation is Nov 10.

In heartfelt Facebook and Instagram posts, The Beast reminisced about its past eight years of operations and thanked its customers for all their support and love.

While the restaurant had always visualised throwing a huge farewell party on its last day, it unfortunately can't do so due to Covid-19 restrictions, it said.

Instead, as a final thank you, it will be offering a one-for-one dine-in promotion for its well-loved chicken & waffles.

The Beast is often thought of as the "OG Chicken & Waffles in Singapore" and was one of the first to sell this iconic dish locally, it said in in its posts.

To enjoy the promotion, all you have to do is flash either the farewell Facebook or Instagram post when placing your order.

Citing the pandemic as the main reason for its closure, The Beast described Covid-19 as "the mother of all beasts" as it heavily impacted how the restaurant was run.

Due to strict restrictions, social distancing cut its number of tables by 25 per cent. With the recent measures that only allowed two pax to dine in, the restaurant's capacity was further reduced by 66 per cent.

The overall vibes of were affected as well since live music, background music and intermingling are not allowed.

"The essence and heart of The Beast has been lost," the restaurant wrote.

However, this may not be the end of the restaurant. The Beast said it would be taking time to "regroup and to focus [its] energies on other projects".

