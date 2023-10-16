American TV personality and chef Cassie Yeung tries local breakfast foods in Singapore

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day.

During a recent trip to Singapore, American TV personality and chef Cassie Yeung found out that a morning meal hits different here.

In an almost three-minute long TikTok video posted last Saturday (Oct 14), Cassie provided a quick review of some local breakfast staples.

This wasn't going to be a trip to an upscale cafe by any chance, instead the 29-year-old went straight in for the unadulterated experience.

Her location of choice? Tiong Bahru Food Centre.

The first order of business for Cassie was to get her caffeine fix.

She got herself an iced kopi before heading over to the food stalls to have a look at the options.

It was a hearty and savoury affair as pork ribs prawn noodle and prawn chee cheong fan accompanied her iced coffee at the breakfast table.

Something that'll probably bring a smile to the faces of locals is how Cassie did not shy away from the spice.

In fact, it looked like she relished it as she added a decent amount of chilli to both dishes.

"I will never be able to eat a basic breakfast again," Cassie claimed.

In the comments section, there were a number of Singaporean netizens who enjoyed seeing Cassie give their local food a try.

"Your videos are making me feel like a tourist in my own country," a user commented.

Breakfast of champions

In a separate TikTok video posted on Oct 12, Cassie opted to have kaya toast and half-boiled eggs for breakfast.

Before tucking into the eggs, Cassie did not forget to add the all-important condiments, white pepper and soy sauce.

To dip or not to dip? Some locals claim that dipping the toast in eggs is the only way to fully enjoy this breakfast dish.

Cassie was all for dipping but it seems like some of her fans had other issues with the runny eggs.

Given her Singaporean roots, this was not Cassie's first time in Singapore.

Cassie shared that her mum hails from Singapore and that she still has relatives living here. She used to travel here every four years when she was a child but this recent trip marked her second as an adult.

"I'm here to spend time with family but I'm also going to be getting a lot of influence for my cookbook," Cassie said.

In February, the self-trained chef made her reality TV debut in season two of Next Level Chef.

