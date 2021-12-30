And Just Like That… 8 style lessons to steal from Sex And The City's sequel

December has been a busy month for all of us, with Christmas gifting, dinner gatherings, and all kinds of festive fun. And for all Sex And The City fans, this is also a month worth raising your champagne glasses (or Cosmos) for.

The iconic HBO series now has a sequel titled And Just Like That which was released on Dec 9, 2021.

Featuring three of the original leading ladies — Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon (ICYMI Kim Cattrall opted not to reprise her role) — the mini-series lets us in on the lives of the now 50-something characters.

Based on what we've watched so far, the events unfolding in the lives of Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda have ranged from interesting to jaw-dropping.

Family and friends issues aside, And Just Like That also provides an eye feast for fashion lovers. There's even an official Instagram account dedicated to the characters' outfits in the drama. That's how major a role fashion plays in And Just Like That.

With that, we took a close look at the outfits, and compiled a list below that makes us want to challenge the conventional fashion rules.

Don't just stop at one statement necklace

Instead of wearing one statement necklace, consider following Carrie's footsteps and layer two or three necklaces instead — but keep the other two pieces more subtle for a more classy appeal. Now that's a maximum-impact look that'll never go unnoticed.

Shine bright in colours

It's no rocket science; bright colours project a more youthful and energetic mood. Level it up by colour blocking two traffic-stopping hues such as hot pink with egg yolk yellow.

There'll never be a dull day with you around, that's for sure!

Double bag it (but make it earth-friendly)

Carrie paired her her glitzy designer bag with a humble reusable shopping bag (what a chic pairing!), showing us that we should do our part for the environment wherever possible.

Check on check is chic

Mixing two different madras check pieces can be challenging. But hey, it can also turn out to be as fun and fabulous looking like Carrie's weekend-ready outfit above.

The dress and T-shirt combo is always a winner

The white tee is far from boring - all it takes is some creative styling to make it work harder in your wardrobe. For a more modern take on a pretty dress, take a cue from Charlotte and layer your T-shirt under it.

The more, the sexier

Don't let age (or anything else!) stop you from getting in the mood of dressing up. Go for a big-impression look with chunky accessories. Better yet, stack them to reflect your exuberant personality.

The power of animal prints

Unleash your wild side with an animal print ensemble. It'll send the message "Don't mess with me" to others, loud and clear.

Dress down your evening skirt

Give those beautiful dramatic skirts in your closet more mileage by wearing them on regular days. Do like Carrie who styled her floor-sweeping "bridal" skirt with a basic striped top to run some errands.

The look is casual yet romantic, and it'll make you feel like a princess wherever you go.

This article was first published in Her World Online.