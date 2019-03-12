Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns

To parents with kids young enough to eat for free at buffets, nothing is more mortifying than witnessing your children having a complete meltdown in full view of the public.

And while that nightmare might keep parents back from wanting to bring their children out more often, that's not the case for celeb couple Kate Pang, 36, and Andie Chen, 34.

After all, the duo had their children well under control when they made an appearance at JCube's Fun on Ice event last Saturday (Nov 30), so we asked them to spill on how they keep Aden, 5, and Avery, 3, in check when they're in public.

Daddy Andie, who says he's the disciplinarian of the family, told us that he doesn't scold them but will "let them suffer the consequences of their own actions".

"If they're misbehaving outside, I'll bring them home immediately, so once they know the consequence of their behaviour, they'll stop being like a brat," he clarified.

Perhaps that's why Aden was as good as gold, well-behaved throughout the event. But it seems like Andie can't take all the credit.

With him being away on overseas shoots for his upcoming drama Ti Tou Dao, Kate has stepped up to keep order in the family, so much so that Aden immediately points to her when we asked who's the "fiercer" parent.

It appears like their co-parenting is working though, because it has allowed them to bring both kiddos out for "physical" activities like playing in the parks and playgrounds.

When asked to name his favourite activity, Aden replied without hesitation, "ice-skating", even though it was the exuberant kid's first time trying out the activity.