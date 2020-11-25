Andrea Chong collaborates with Love Bonito for a 3-part collection

When it comes to fashion, Andrea Chong, otherwise more popularly known by her moniker, Drea Chong, is a force to be reckoned with in the local fashion scene.
She’s talented, she’s young and more notably, she’s breaking boundaries with her latest collaboration with local fashion label, Love Bonito, called &REA by Love Bonito.
The soon-to-be-mum has announced that we can expect a collaborative collection that will be launched in three parts, starting in November 2020, followed by the next collection in December 2020 and February 2021.
Celebrating the multifaceted personality of the modern-day woman, the collection features experimental pieces that also envision the brand’s elegance and changing axis of fashion — peep utilitarian details on capsule pieces. It’s perfect if you’re looking to add some androgynous style to your basic pieces.
In an official statement, Drea also mentioned that “the collection encapsulates every facet of me: the me that loves fuss-free easy dresses for casual days, and the me that will opt for more elegant pieces for work or events. The me who would prefer to stay home and cook, and the me that handles meetings, shoots, and events all in a day.”
It’s fun, it’s adventurous, and there’s bound to be an ensemble that will fit your every mood.
Aside from their new line of apparel, the collection will also see other investment pieces for you to pair with including headbands, bags and shoes, and not to mention a line of swimwear in muted pastel checks.
Here’s a first look at what you can expect from the upcoming collection launching tomorrow, November 25.
1. Mirah pleated maxi dress
Mirah Pleated Maxi Dress: available in Cream and Sage.
2. Sana puff sleeve button down shirt and Meridith classic pintuck pleat pants
Sana puff sleeve button down shirt: Available in White, Butterscotch, Dusty Blue
Meridith classic pintuck pleat pants: Available in Butterscotch and Khaki
3. Selie utilitarian jumpsuit
Selie utilitarian jumpsuit: Available in Cream and Khaki
4. Maven ruched neckline top and Mayla utilitarian bubble skirt
Maven ruched neckline top: Available in White and Cream
Mayla utilitarian bubble skirt: Available in White, Olive, and Dusty Blue
Sansa low back bodysuit, Mayleia asymmetrical wrap skirt and Alaysha kitten heeled sandals
Sansa low back bodysuit: Available in White and Black
Mayleia asymmetrical wrap skirt: Available in Slate Grey and Khaki
Alaysha kitten heeled sandals: available in White and Dusty Blue
The &REA by Love, Bonito collection is priced between $16.90 and $66.90. It will be available fromNov 25, 2020 at lovebonito.com and in stores islandwide.
This article was first published in Her World Online.