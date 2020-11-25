Andrea Chong collaborates with Love Bonito for a 3-part collection

When it comes to fashion, Andrea Chong, otherwise more popularly known by her moniker, Drea Chong, is a force to be reckoned with in the local fashion scene.

She’s talented, she’s young and more notably, she’s breaking boundaries with her latest collaboration with local fashion label, Love Bonito, called &REA by Love Bonito.

The soon-to-be-mum has announced that we can expect a collaborative collection that will be launched in three parts, starting in November 2020, followed by the next collection in December 2020 and February 2021.

PHOTO: &REA by Love Bonito

Celebrating the multifaceted personality of the modern-day woman, the collection features experimental pieces that also envision the brand’s elegance and changing axis of fashion — peep utilitarian details on capsule pieces. It’s perfect if you’re looking to add some androgynous style to your basic pieces.