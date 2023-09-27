Ang Mo Kio is getting an upgrade and here's what you need to know

Imagine waking up one fine day and realising that your neighbourhood is about to undergo a delightful transformation. Well, if you're one of the 130,000 residents of Ang Mo Kio, that day has arrived!

On the Sept 23, the big news hit the block: Ang Mo Kio is in for a rejuvenation like never before. In this article, we're about to take you on an exciting tour of what's in store for this bustling neighbourhood, and trust us, you won't want to miss this!

Ang Mo Kio's rejuvenation plans

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) has a grand plan for Ang Mo Kio, and it's all part of their Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme. First introduced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2007, this initiative has been breathing new life into Singapore's heartlands. Ang Mo Kio, alongside a select few others, was chosen in 2020 as part of the fourth batch of towns to be rejuvenated under this programme.

Here's what's in store for you

A 'garden loop' for nature lovers

One of the most exciting additions to Ang Mo Kio is the new 'Garden Loop' trail. This picturesque pathway will link the town gardens and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to the town centre. Picture yourself strolling, jogging, or cycling along this scenic route, surrounded by lush greenery. It's a nature lover's dream come true!

And if that's not enough, NParks plans to enhance Ang Mo Kio Garden West with a therapeutic garden, a Nature Play garden for the little ones, and a charming lily pond at the base of the hill.

Upgraded town centre for social butterflies

Do you enjoy socialising, shopping, or dining? Well, we've got some good news for you — the town centre is in for a makeover too!

Expect new sheltered areas that will make your outings more comfortable and convenient. No more worrying about sudden rain showers while you sip on your coffee — the upgraded town centre has you covered (literally!).

Enhanced connectivity

Getting around Ang Mo Kio is about to become a breeze.

With more cycling routes, improved pedestrian walkways, and better public transportation options, you'll be zipping around town effortlessly. The upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) and North-South Corridor along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 will take your commute to a whole new level. Shorter travel times? Yes, please!

Senior-friendly features

Ang Mo Kio's rejuvenation isn't just about the young and active; it's for everyone. Therapeutic gardens, fitness trails, and exercise equipment are being added to promote active lifestyles and social interaction.

Mobility enhancements like raised zebra crossings, narrowed roads, and traffic-calming measures will make life easier and safer for seniors, wheelchair users, and families with prams.

Boosting your town's identity

Your neighbourhood's history is about to come alive! HDB is working on incorporating aspects of Ang Mo Kio's heritage into the town to give it a unique identity.

Prepare to embark on the Ang Mo Kio Heritage Trail and admire art installations co-created by residents and volunteers. Your town's history is your story!

When can you see these upgrades?

We know you can't wait to experience all these fantastic upgrades — so when is it rolling out?

These upgrades will be split out in two phases.

The first phase, announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August 2022, kicks off from the second quarter of 2024. Get ready for a pedestrian mall upgrade, shaded seating areas, and more ramps for easier navigation.

The second phase, slated for completion in 2027, brings a thematic play corridor, a transformed community space beside Broadway Plaza, and brand new shop spaces. It's like unwrapping a series of exciting presents over the years!

Wrapping up

As an Ang Mo Kio resident, you're in for an incredible journey as your neighbourhood gets a makeover.

The 'garden loop' upgrade, improved town centre, enhanced connectivity, senior-friendly features, and a deeper connection to your town's history are all part of the package. It's not just an upgrade; it's a transformation of your neighbourhood's soul.

Get ready to experience the Ang Mo Kio of the future, designed with you in mind!

This article was first published in 99.co.