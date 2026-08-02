Ang Mo Kio Library standalone building closes, to reopen at AMK Hub in November

Planning on borrowing a book from Ang Mo Kio Public Library? You will have to go somewhere else for now.

The 41-year-old library, housed in a two-storey standalone building at 4300 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, officially closed on Friday (July 31).

Its new home will be at AMK Hub, and the library will reopen on Nov 20, shared the National Library Board (NLB) in a Facebook post on June 22.

In a previous Facebook post published in July 2025, NLB said the move will enhance accessibility for visitors and commuters as AMK Hub is conveniently connected to the MRT station and bus interchange.



"Along with greater connectivity, patrons can look forward to enjoying a refreshed library experience at the new space," shared NLB.

This includes tall wall bookshelves and design features inspired by Ang Mo Kio's iconic landmarks, as well as immersive and interactive experiences.

Over 40 years of history

Ang Mo Kio Library opened in August 1985 and was originally known as the Ang Mo Kio Branch Library.

It closed for a major upgrade in 2002 and reopened in 2003. In 2008, it was renamed as the Ang Mo Kio Public Library.

Singapore's oldest public library, Queenstown Library, will also temporarily close for a revamp, shared NLB.

Its last day will be on Aug 30 and it will reopen in late 2028.

Located at 53 Margaret Drive, the library will undergo extensive preparatory work due to its status as a gazetted conserved building.

Its facade will be preserved, and there are plans to weave the "rich heritage of the library and surrounding Queenstown community" into the library's new design and offerings.

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melissateo@asiaone.com