Another one bites the dust: Fashion brand TEMT leaving Singapore after 8 years; closing sales now on

With the worsening Covid-19 situation and lower footfall in malls, it isn't surprising that more businesses are shuttering and exiting the Singapore market.

F&B brands aren't the only ones that have been hard hit — fashion retailers such as Abercrombie and Fitch have succumbed to poor sales and a drop in the number of customers.

While it did not cite the pandemic as a reason for closure, Australian fashion brand TEMT is next in line to leave the Singapore market after eight years.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 17), the fashion retailer briefly mentioned that "TEMT will be going out of business in mid-June" and that they will be holding a closing sale starting the same day at their Paya Lebar branch. They did not specify their reason for the closure.

In its prime, the fashion giant used to have multiple outlets across Singapore in malls including Junction 8, VivoCity, Somerset, Bugis+ and Westgate.

Before it announced the closure, TEMT had two remaining stores at Jurong Point and Paya Lebar Quarter. TEMT did not mention if its Jurong Point outlet will be having any closing sales.

So far, it does not seem like the brand is shuttering for good as no closure announcement has been made on its Australian social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

AsiaOne has reached out to TEMT for more information.

