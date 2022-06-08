Apple CarPlay will now show driving data, gauges and climate controls

Apple unveiled its next-generation CarPlay system at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2022) on Tuesday (June 7), and it promises to be much more than just a fancy reskin.

At the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced this major upgrade to their infotainment system, showing off its deep integration with hardware found on modern vehicles.

Not only will drivers be able to display CarPlay content across multiple screens within the car, they would also be able to pull up vehicle data and select from a wide range of gauges, all designed by Apple.

Critical vehicle information such as engine temperature and fuel level measurements will be reflected onto the screen(s) in real-time.

PHOTO: Apple

This extensive level of synchronisation also means that drivers will soon be able to adjust their climate control settings and even radio via CarPlay.

And just like what one would expect from an iOS experience, the user interface is highly customisable, with the option to add or remove widgets on the interface.

Apple disclosed that several automakers, including the likes of Audi and Volvo, have expressed interest in incorporating this next-generation CarPlay system into their future model lineups, with the tech company confirming that it will be equipped into new cars late next year.

This article was first published in Motorist.