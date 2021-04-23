Apple & Hermes collab for luxurious AirTag accessories

Just yesterday, Apple got the Internet abuzz with the launch of a slew of cool new releases , including Airtags, which help track lost bags, keys, or luggage when used alongside the tech giant’s ‘Find My’ app.

PHOTO: Hermes

And as if the sleek trackers weren’t swanky enough, Hermes has teamed up with Apple to unveil the Apple AirTag Hermes.

This comes encased in either Barenia calfskin or Swift calfskin, which nods to a horse-racing token holder created by the French maison in the early 20th century.

PHOTO: Hermes

It’s not Apple’s first team-up with Hermes, either. The relationship started in 2015 with the introduction of the Hermes Apple watch.

And this Spring, it has rolled out a sporty new ‘Jumping’ series boasting vibrant Single Tour water-resistant fabric strap options that are woven with Hermes’ H Vibration motifs.

PHOTO: Hermes

The refined Attelage Apple Watch Hermes also gets an update with a choice of new double tour bands in Swift calfskin in vibrant Rose Mexico, Bleu Saphir and Blanc — as well as the classic Noir.

PHOTO: Hermes

But wait, there’s more.

There’s now a Hermes case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, that’s elegantly sheathed in Barénia calfskin, a full-grain leather that is characterised by its silky touch and develops a patina over time.

It also sports a Bolduc hot-stamp inspired by the emblematic ribbon that is tied around Hermès orange boxes.

Plus, it’s compatible with Apple’s fully wireless charging standard, MagSafe, for a better wireless charging experience, too.

Apple AirTag Hermes will be available for order on Hermes.com/sg from April 23, 2021, and available for sale from April 30, 2021.

Apple Watch Hermès bands will be available for pre-order on Hermes.com/sg from April 20, and available for sale from April 28.

The iPhone case will be available for pre-order on Hermes.com/sg from April 23, and available for sale from April 28.

All products will be available for sale on the dates announced at Hermès Takashimaya in Singapore. The Apple Watch Hermès bands will also be available at Hermès Marina Bay Sands.



AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.