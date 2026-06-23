Japan wholesale grocer A-Price opens first overseas outlet at Tanjong Pagar

A-Price, a wholesale grocery chain in Japan, has opened its first overseas outlet in Singapore on June 17 and the public are welcome to shop there as well.

Located at Tanjong Pagar, the wholesale grocer offers professional-grade ingredients and kitchen essentials at competitive prices.

The store has items ranging from fruits and vegetables to rice, cooking oils and sauces.

There, eggs are sold at under $6 per tray of 30, potatoes at 98 cents per kilogram, and Kewpie mayonnaise from $8.80 per kilogram.

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Fresh seafood is also available, with seasonal selections sourced and delivered via air freight directly from Japan's Toyosu Market, as well as fresh salmon and live Canadian lobsters flown in directly from Norway and Canada respectively.

Seasonal prices apply to seafood.

Beyond imported groceries, A-Price Singapore also carries a variety of products from Toho Singapore's in-house brands, including East Bee, S.e.a Lion, Bread 'N Better and Freshdirect.

Some examples include the S.e.a Lion cooking oil ($42 per 16.67 litres), East Bee mayonnaise ($6.80 per kilogram) and East Bee 16-grain blend rice ($9.90 per 500g).

Customers craving a cuppa can stop by the store's coffee area, where Toho Coffee — one of the brand's long-standing products — is freshly brewed.

Drinks on the menu include: Americano ($1.50), Cappuccino ($1.80) and Latte ($1.80).

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Shoppers can also bring home whole coffee beans at $24 per 500g, ground coffee powder at $5.40 per 100g and drip coffee packs at $25 per 30 pieces.

This is the first time the product is available in a retail outlet outside of Japan.

To go with the coffee, A-Price also offers freshly baked pastries daily, including artisanal Croissants and Pain Au Chocolat ($3.80 for a set of both) by Bread 'N Better.

First opened in Japan in 1987, A-Price is a cash-and-carry chain developed by Toho Co. Ltd, a wholesale food distribution group.

It was originally created to allow F&B businesses located outside delivery zones or businesses unable to meet minimum order quantities access ingredients without incurring higher delivery costs, according to the conglomerate.

A-Price has over 80 outlets across Japan.

Address: 120 Tanjong Pagar Road, #01-01, Singapore 088532

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Monday to Saturdays, closed on Sundays and public holidays)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com