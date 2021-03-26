April Fools' came early? Durex edges release of lip-smacking condom flavours like Mao Shan Wang and Chendol

No, that funky smell isn't from bae's parts (nor yours), it's probably just Durex's new durian-flavoured condom.

Wait, what?

That's right. In a Facebook post uploaded on Thursday (March 25), the condom giant teased at an upcoming release of three delightful local flavours - botak coconut sherbet, Singapore chendol and Mao Shan Wang durian.

COMING SOON: Rediscover what it means to love local, with our limited edition Singapore’s Favourites flavoured condoms... Posted by Durex on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Durex's announcement might have come a little prematurely though, considering there's still a long seven-day wait before the actual 'release' on April 1, so don't unzip your trousers just yet.

In the meantime, Durex may be offering some lucky chaps the chance to get a taste of these new flavours. All you've got to do is let them know in the comment section which one you'd like to try.

But while the average Singaporean loves a durian every now and then, we're not that sure the average Singaporean would appreciate one in the bedroom, if the comment section is anything to go by.

Translation: Mao Shan Wang flavour a bit much. PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

It's all fun and games until bae whips out the durian flavoured condom, it seems.

Perhaps Durex could consider other beloved local flavours too, like bubble tea, laksa, chilli crab or even the mala fish skin flavour they joked about on April Fools' 2019 to spice things up.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

And, well, let's hope the eager beavers have someone to share their excitement with.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

rainercheung@asiaone.com