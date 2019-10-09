Is dental anaesthesia safe during pregnancy? What dental procedures are allowed while pregnant? We get many such queries from expecting mums on theAsianparent app.

DURING PREGNANCY, SEVERAL ORAL HEALTH ISSUES ARE COMMON:

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can make your gums more vulnerable to plaque, leading to inflammation and bleeding. This is also called pregnancy gingivitis or gum disease.

You may find that your gums bleed easily, especially when you brush your teeth. This is most commonly seen between the second and eighth months of pregnancy.

Pregnancy also increases the risk for developing periodontitis (gum infection) due to the increase in estrogen and progesterone.

Periodontitis is a more severe form of gingivitis, involving destruction of the supporting bone structure surrounding the teeth. This may result in your teeth becoming shaky. If left untreated, you may even lose the affected teeth. In fact, according to studies, periodontitis is linked to preterm labour and low birth weight.

Dental caries may also occur due to changes in diet such as increased snacking, increased acidity in the mouth due to vomiting, dry mouth or poor oral hygiene stemming from nausea and vomiting.

ARE DENTAL PROCEDURES SAFE DURING PREGNANCY?

It is best to delay any non-emergency dental work (such as teeth whitening and other cosmetic procedures), until after delivery. In case of urgencies, always make sure that your dentist knows that you are pregnant.

Dental treatment, if necessary, is best performed in the second trimester to minimise any risks.