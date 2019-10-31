Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?

Read also

Old cash notes are generally of higher value the older they are. The really old ones issued before Singapore’s independence have the highest increase in value.

If you have an old note in a rare denomination, it probably can fetch the most value.

For example, the Orchid series consists of the only $25 note issued. This money note alone is already selling at $105 (320% increase in value compared to face value).

However, old money does not necessarily fetch more than the actual value if it’s hard to sell.

For example, in the table above, there’s a $1,000 note from the Ship series that only has an 8.5% increase in value. Unless you’re a hardcore money notes-collecting fanatics, most people would rather spend that money on something else.

ARE SINGAPORE MINT'S LIMITED EDITION MONEY NOTES WORTH MORE THAN THEIR ACTUAL VALUE?

Limited edition notes are launched to commemorate special events and come in limited quantities.

So far, there has been 6 occasions when the Singapore Mint launched commemorative notes, including the Singapore Bicentennial $20 note released earlier in June this year. The first was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Singapore’s Independence.

When it comes to commemorative notes, old doesn’t mean more value. It all depends on how rare it is, which depends on the quantity released.